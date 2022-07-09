Cross BBN’s biography: age, real name, parents, origins, net worth

Cross BBN came into the limelight when he participated in Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. The Nigerian celebrity is known for sharing his lifestyle pictures on Instagram. He is a fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur, and model.

Cross BBN participated in the Big Brother Naija season 6 and finished in the fourth position. The Nigerian model owns a few businesses and has attracted the attention of many people with his modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram.

Full name Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo Nickname Cross Gender Male Date of birth 27 April 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Uji Grace Okonkwo Father Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Profession TV personality, entrepreneur, fitness expert, model Net worth $50 thousand - $250 thousand Twitter Instagram @crossda_boss

Cross BBNaija’s biography

The Nigerian celebrity was born into a family of seven children. Cross BBN’s parents are Uji Grace Okonkwo and the late Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo. His mother is the founder of the Holy Ghost School Training program in Canada.

Who is Cross BBN’s father? His father passed away when he was young. Cross’ father was a billionaire businessman popularly known as Ezego. His real name was Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo.

The celebrity has six siblings. However, only his two sisters, Adaobi and Chidimma, are known to the public.

How old is Cross BBN?

He was born on 9 July 1991, and therefore, Cross BBN’s age is 31 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Cross from?

The reality TV star comes from Anambra State in Nigeria. However, he currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where he pursues his career.

What does Cross BBN do for a living?

He is a reality TV star. He gained immense popularity when he participated in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. He finished fourth in the competition that had 26 contestants.

He is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur. He owns Cross Fitness Nutrition, a business that retails a wide range of workout supplements, including whey protein. He also co-founded Gem House Restaurant and Bar in Abuja, Nigeria.

The famous personality also boasts a massive following on social media, a platform he has used to endorse brands such as Glenfiddich, Binance, and Poole.

What is cross BBN’s net worth?

The City Celeb estimates his net worth to be between $50 thousand and $250 thousand. However, the source is unverified, and thus the information is not credible.

What is Cross BBN’s real name? He was born Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo. Where does Cross live? He resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What tribe is Cross from? He is from the Igbo tribe. Who is Cross in BBN's ex-girlfriend? The fitness enthusiast allegedly dated Queen Mercy Atang. Who did Cross kiss at BBN? He kissed fellow housemate Angel Agnes Smith on day 53 of the reality TV show. How much is Cross worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $50 thousand and $250 thousand.

Cross BBN is a popular personality in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He rose to prominence as a contestant on Big Brother Naija season 6. The celebrity also enjoys success as an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast.

