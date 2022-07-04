Emmanuel’s biography BBNaija: age, net worth, is he married?

Emmanuel from BBNaija is a model, reality television personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer from Nigeria. He gained significant popularity after being featured in Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). Emmanuel BBNaija’s biography contains all the details you need to know about him.

Emmanuel BBNaija is a popular model in Nigeria. He was the first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa International competition in 2019. He has appeared on various magazine covers like Man Magazine Nigeria. In addition, he is also an Instagram star with a considerable fan following.

Profile summary

Real name Emmanuel Umoh Jr. Famous as Emmanuel Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Oron, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria Current residence Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Akwa Ibom State Tribe Ibibio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education University of Port Harcourt Profession Fashion model, entrepreneur, reality TV star, civil engineer, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @emmanuelumohjr_

Emmanuel BBNaija’s biography

The reality TV star was born in Oron, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria but currently resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He has a young brother named Lawrence Umoh Jr.

The Nigerian model graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, where he pursued civil engineering in 2019.

How old is Emmanuel?

Emmanuel BBN's age is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 21 May 1997. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Emmanuel BBN do for a living?

He is a reality TV personality, model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. He is the founder and CEO of Hair Lab Salon and Spa and Bodylab Fitness and Fashion, both based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

He gained more popularity after being featured in Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). He was among the 26 contestants competing for the grand prize of 90 million naira in the reality show, which was aired on 24 July 2021. He managed to get into the finale and emerged in 6th place in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Besides that, the Nigerian model is also a social media influencer. He has worked for a variety of notable brands, including Nutzy Peanut Butter, Danbel Properties & Investments, Strictly Weightloss, 24 Seven Bitters, Chipper Cash Nigeria and The BeardMan Co.

Emmanuel BBNaija's Instagram has over 804 thousand followers, where he often shares his modelling and fashion pictures. He is also active and famous on TikTok, with 463 thousand followers and 3.4 million likes. His has over 100 thousand followers at present. On 4 July 2022, the influencer launched his YouTube channel.

What is Emmanuel BBNaija's net worth?

According to an unreliable source, the Nigerian model's net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. He primarily earns his income from his business endeavours and brand endorsements.

Is Emmanuel BBN married?

No, the reality TV star is not yet married. According to his Facebook page, he is in a relationship, but he has not elaborated on this.

While on BBNaija, Emmanuel was linked to his fellow housemate Liquorose. The two were dubbed EmmaRose during the show, but had a falling out after Liquorose caught Emmanuel with someone else. According to Emmanuel, they were never actually officially together with Liquorose.

Fast facts about Emmanuel BBNaija

Who is Emmanuel from Big Brother? He is a model, entrepreneur, reality television personality and social media influencer. Where is Emmanuel BBN from? The reality TV star was born in Oron, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. How tall is Emmanuel BBN? The reality TV star stands at approximately 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres). Which state is Emmanuel of BBN from? He is from Akwa Ibom State. What is Emmanuel BBN's full name? His full name is Emmanuel Umoh Jr. What is Emmanuel BBNaija’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.

Emmanuel BBNaija’s biography entails all the information you might find worthwhile knowing about him. He is a Nigerian model, entrepreneur, reality TV personality and social media influencer. He came into the spotlight after being featured as one of the Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) housemates. He is also a social media influencer.

