Queen’s biography BBNaija: age, state of origin, net worth

Mercy Okon Atang, popular as Queen, is a Nigerian fashion model, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and aspiring politician. She came into the limelight following her participation in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. Queen BBNaija’s biography details all you need to know about her.

Photo: @queenmercyatang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Queen BBNaija is a successful model. She has participated in several beauty competitions, winning titles such as Miss Nigeria International 2015 and Miss International World classic 2017.

Profile summary

Full name Mercy Okon Atang Nickname Queen Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Okon Atang Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College Tansian University Profession Fashion model, philanthropist, entrepreneur Net worth $250 thousand Twitter @Queenmatang Instagram @queenmercyatang

Queen BBNaija’s biography

Which state is Queen BBN from? The young celebrity was born and grew up in Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria. She was raised alongside three other siblings by her mother, Okon Atang. Her only brother is called Obong Atang.

Is Queen BBN a graduate? Yes. She attended Tansian University and obtained an undergraduate degree in Business Administration.

How old is Queen BBN?

The Nigerian businesswoman was born on 11 June 1995. Queen BBN’s age is 27 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Queen do for a living?

The ex-BBNaija contestant commenced her career as a model. She participated in multiple beauty pageant shows, winning a few notable titles. Some of those titles are Miss Nigeria International in 2015, Miss International World classic and Miss International World in 2017. The model has worked with several reputable fashion brands and appeared on a few magazine covers.

The Akwa Ibom State native is also a businesswoman and owns Monarch Wears, an online clothing store. She also displays different fashion designs on Instagram.

The celebrity is also known for her philanthropy work. She founded Queen Mercy Atang Foundation, which helps and supports the needy.

What is Queen BBN’s net worth?

According to The Famous Naija, her net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. However, this source of information is not verified and, thus, unreliable.

What are Queen BBN’s measurements?

The fashion model’s measurements are 35-26-36 inches (89-66-91 centimetres). Moreover, her height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Queen

How old is Queen from BBN? The celebrity model is 27 years old as of 2022. Where is Queen BBN from? Her hometown is Eket in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. What tribe is Queen BBN from? She belongs to the Ibibio tribe. Is Queen Cross’ ex-girlfriend in BBN? There were online rumours that they were an item, but no one has confirmed the speculations yet. How much is Queen BBNaija worth? The Nigerian famous personality’s net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. How tall is Queen BBNaija? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Queen BBNaija’s biography details her background, career, and net worth. She is a renowned model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Additionally, she is an Instagram celebrity with a considerable following.

Source: Legit.ng