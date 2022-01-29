Ariel Mortman’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend
Ariel Mortman is an Israeli-American actress who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She is best recognized for her role as Hayley Woods in the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy. She was also a member of the Israeli army.
Ariel Mortman is also popular on social media and has endorsed several top brands. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ariel Mortman
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6th February 1994
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 174
- Weight in pounds: 127
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 33-23-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 83-58-88
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Hila Arnon
- Father: Steve
- Siblings: 2
- Brother: Daniel
- Sister: Edan
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Fiancee: Sean Benfey
- Profession: Actress and influencer
- Twitter: @arielmortman
- Ariel Mortman's Instagram: @arielmortman
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Ariel Mortman's biography
The actress was born in 1994, in New York City, New York, U.S. Ariel Mortman's parents are Steve Mortman and Hila Arnon.
The American actress is not the only child in her family; she has two siblings, namely Daniel and Edan Mortman.
What age is Ariel Mortman?
Ariel Mortman's age is 27 years as of 2022.
So, when is Ariel Mortman's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 6th February every year.
Career
Before beginning her acting career, Ariel trained and served in the Israel Defense Forces. She made her acting debut in the short drama film Keep It Cool in 2014, as Tomer. She played Emma in another short film, Dreaming to Fly, the following year.
Her big break came when she was cast in The Walt Disney Company's Israeli adolescent drama series North Star. She was cast to play the role of Maya and appeared in a total of 99 episodes between 2014 to 2016.
Some of Ariel Mortman's movies and TV shows include:
- Sometimes I Dream of Wandering (post-production) as Angela
- 2020: Ghosted as Grace
- 2014: Keep It Cool as Tomer
- 2017-2020: Greenhouse Academy as Hayley Woods
- 2014-2016: North Star as Maya
The talented actress was a co-producer of the short film Ghosted, which was released in 2020. She is also active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Warby Parker Eyeglasses, Réalisation Par, Byrdie Beauty, Café Kitsuné, and Petit Pois Lingerie are just a few of the well-known products she has endorsed.
Who is Ariel Mortman dating?
From one of her Instagram posts, the American actress is currently engaged to Sam Benfey. She frequently posts him on her Instagram page. Ariel Mortman's boyfriend was a production assistant in a 2017 short film, Plea.
Are Ariel Mortman and Dallas Hart together?
Ariel and Hart are just friends who co-starred in Greenhouse Academy, in which Hart played Leo Cruz. Dallas Hart, Chris O'Neal and Ariel Mortman were regularly spotted hanging out together throughout the filming of the series, leading to rumours that Mortman was dating one of them.
Body measurements
Ariel Mortman's height is 5 feet 8 inches (174 centimetres) and weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 33-23-35 inches (83-58-88 centimetres).
What is Ariel Mortman's net worth?
According to The Famous Data, her net worth is $500k. This information is, however, not from a verified source.
Where is Ariel Mortman now?
The social media personality resides in Los Angeles with her fiancee.
Ariel Mortman is still making significant steps in the entertainment industry. She is an animal lover and adores both cats and dogs, and enjoys travelling to various places with her fiancee.
READ ALSO: Nate Garner's biography: age, birthday, net worth, relationship
Legit.ng recently published an article about Nat Garner. He is an American model and social media personality born in Brea, California.
He has amassed a huge following, particularly on his Instagram account, where he frequently posts his modelling shoots. Check out his biography to learn more details about him.
Source: Legit.ng