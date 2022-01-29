Ariel Mortman’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

Ariel Mortman is an Israeli-American actress who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She is best recognized for her role as Hayley Woods in the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy. She was also a member of the Israeli army.

Actress Mortman attends the Build Series to discuss Greenhouse Academy at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Ariel Mortman is also popular on social media and has endorsed several top brands. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Ariel Mortman

Ariel Mortman Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6th February 1994

6th February 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 174

174 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 33-23-35

33-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 83-58-88

83-58-88 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Hila Arnon

Hila Arnon Father: Steve

Steve Siblings: 2

2 Brother: Daniel

Daniel Sister: Edan

Edan Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancee: Sean Benfey

Sean Benfey Profession: Actress and influencer

Actress and influencer Twitter: @arielmortman

@arielmortman Ariel Mortman's Instagram: @arielmortman

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ariel Mortman's biography

The actress was born in 1994, in New York City, New York, U.S. Ariel Mortman's parents are Steve Mortman and Hila Arnon.

The actress under an orange tree holding a fruit. Photo: @arielmortman

Source: Instagram

The American actress is not the only child in her family; she has two siblings, namely Daniel and Edan Mortman.

What age is Ariel Mortman?

Ariel Mortman's age is 27 years as of 2022.

So, when is Ariel Mortman's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 6th February every year.

Career

Before beginning her acting career, Ariel trained and served in the Israel Defense Forces. She made her acting debut in the short drama film Keep It Cool in 2014, as Tomer. She played Emma in another short film, Dreaming to Fly, the following year.

Her big break came when she was cast in The Walt Disney Company's Israeli adolescent drama series North Star. She was cast to play the role of Maya and appeared in a total of 99 episodes between 2014 to 2016.

Some of Ariel Mortman's movies and TV shows include:

Sometimes I Dream of Wandering (post-production) as Angela

(post-production) as Angela 2020: Ghosted as Grace

as Grace 2014: Keep It Cool as Tomer

as Tomer 2017-2020: Greenhouse Academy as Hayley Woods

as Hayley Woods 2014-2016: North Star as Maya

The talented actress was a co-producer of the short film Ghosted, which was released in 2020. She is also active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Warby Parker Eyeglasses, Réalisation Par, Byrdie Beauty, Café Kitsuné, and Petit Pois Lingerie are just a few of the well-known products she has endorsed.

Who is Ariel Mortman dating?

Ariel Mortman enjoying nature. Photo: @arielmortman

Source: Instagram

From one of her Instagram posts, the American actress is currently engaged to Sam Benfey. She frequently posts him on her Instagram page. Ariel Mortman's boyfriend was a production assistant in a 2017 short film, Plea.

Are Ariel Mortman and Dallas Hart together?

Ariel and Hart are just friends who co-starred in Greenhouse Academy, in which Hart played Leo Cruz. Dallas Hart, Chris O'Neal and Ariel Mortman were regularly spotted hanging out together throughout the filming of the series, leading to rumours that Mortman was dating one of them.

Body measurements

Ariel Mortman's height is 5 feet 8 inches (174 centimetres) and weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 33-23-35 inches (83-58-88 centimetres).

What is Ariel Mortman's net worth?

According to The Famous Data, her net worth is $500k. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Where is Ariel Mortman now?

The social media personality resides in Los Angeles with her fiancee.

Ariel Mortman is still making significant steps in the entertainment industry. She is an animal lover and adores both cats and dogs, and enjoys travelling to various places with her fiancee.

READ ALSO: Nate Garner's biography: age, birthday, net worth, relationship

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nat Garner. He is an American model and social media personality born in Brea, California.

He has amassed a huge following, particularly on his Instagram account, where he frequently posts his modelling shoots. Check out his biography to learn more details about him.

Source: Legit.ng