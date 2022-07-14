Brooke Bailey’s biography: age, nationality, husband, kids

Who is Brooke Bailey? She is an American fashion model and businesswoman. She rose to fame after appearing in Basketball Wives: LA. The celebrity is also known as the ex-wife of former professional basketball player Ronnie Holland.

Photo: @brookebaileyinc on Instagram (modified by author)

Brooke Bailey’s career commenced as a model, and she later ventured into business. She currently owns a few businesses in the fashion and beauty industry. The model also enjoys a substantial following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Brooke Bailey Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Children 3 Profession TV personality, model, businesswoman Net worth $100 thousand Twitter @BrookeBaileyInc Instagram @brookebaileyinc

Brooke Bailey’s biography

The reality TV personality was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA. She grew up alongside a brother. The celebrity is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Brooke Bailey?

Brooke Bailey’s age is 45 years as of 2022, as she was born on 13 July 1977. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Brooke Bailey doing now?

She is a renowned reality TV star, fashion model, and entrepreneur. She gained immense popularity when she was featured in the reality TV show Basketball Wives: LA. She was in the first and second seasons of the reality show.

The famous personality is also a fashion model. She is known for promoting reputable fashion brands on her social media pages. The American celebrity model has also appeared on the covers of Smooth and Low Rider magazines.

As an entrepreneur, she owns an online cosmetic store dealing in skincare and beauty products. She also owns an online apparel store known as Opulent Icon.

How much is Brooke Bailey worth?

According to Net Worth Post, the reality TV star’s net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. However, this information is unverified and, thus, unreliable. Her businesses are her main sources of income.

Who is Brooke Bailey married to?

Currently, Brooke is not married; she is also not in any relationship. However, she was previously married to Ronnie Holland. Ronnie Holland and Brooke Bailey’s wedding was held in 2014.

After more than seven years of marriage, they called it quits in 2022. Brooke Bailey’s ex-husband, Ronnie Holland, is a former professional basketball player.

The American model has also been in a few relationships before she got married to Ronnie. She allegedly dated Rashard Lewis (2010), Vernon Macklin (2012), and DeSean Jackson (2013).

Does Brooke Bailey have kids?

The celebrity businesswoman has three children. Her only daughter Kailey Bailey was born in 1996 and is currently a model. Her second-born child is known on Instagram as Shumecio, and he was born in 1998, while her last child was born in 2004.

Fast facts about Brooke Bailey

How old is Brooke from Basketball Wives? She turned 45 on 13 July 2022. What is Brooke Bailey’s nationality? She is American. Where does Brooke Bailey from Basketball Wives live? She resides in New York City, New York, USA. What season was Brooke Bailey on Basketball Wives? She was featured in seasons one and two of the TV show. Who is Brooke Bailey’s husband? She is currently not married but was once married to Ronnie Holland. How many kids does Brooke Bailey have? She is a single mother of three children. How much is Brooke Bailey worth? Her net worth is estimated at $100 thousand.

Brooke Bailey has been a fashion model for quite some time and has also prospered in business. Her appearance in Basketball Wives: LA brought her immense fame. Besides her career, she is a single mother of three.

