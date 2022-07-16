Ariana Lee’s biography: age, net worth, who is she dating?

Who Is Ariana Lee? She is a social media influencer from the United States with a massive following on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. She is known for sharing lip syncs, pranks, challenges, fashion tips and recipes on the platforms. The rising star is also known as Eythan Hervey’s girlfriend.

Photo: @ariana_lee99 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ariana Lee started her social media entertainment journey in 2018, creating accounts on TikTok and YouTube. Her content has captivated many netizens, thus earning her immense fame on the platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Ariana Lee Bonfiglio Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Marysville, California, USA Current residence California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Brown (mostly dyed blonde) Eye colour Green Mother Lisa Bonfiglio Father Eugene Bonfiglio Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Eythan Hervey School Marysville High School Profession Social media influencer Net worth $250 thousand TikTok @arianalee99 YouTube Ariana Lee

Ariana Lee’s biography

The famous TikTok sensation was born Ariana Lee Bonfiglio into a family of three children. Her parents are Lisa and Eugene Bonfiglio, and she is the eldest among her siblings, Geno and Analeese Bonfiglio. Her brother, Geno, and sister, Analeese, are social media entertainers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She is of mixed ethnicity (Italian, German, Irish). Her father is Italian, while her mother is of German-Irish ancestry.

Ariana completed her high school studies at Marysville High School and is currently pursuing her college education.

How old is Ariana Lee?

She was born on 15 July 1999, and thus, Ariana Lee’s age is 23 years as of 2022. The YouTube star’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Ariana Lee famous?

She is a social media influencer with a massive audience on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She joined TikTok in August 2018 and started sharing entertaining videos such as lip-syncs, dance, pranks, and challenges. Her prominence on the platform has gradually grown, and currently, she has over 11 million followers. The content creator collaborates with other famous TikTokers such as Analeese, Megan Rose, and Josh Richards.

She also created her self-titled YouTube channel in July 2018, and the channel has over 60 thousand subscribers. Judging from the content published on the channel, she loves cooking and has shared numerous recipes. She also uploads other engaging content, such as shopping tips and fashion vlogs.

The American influencer is on Instagram with more than 840 thousand followers. She is fond of sharing lifestyle photos on the platform.

What is Ariana Lee’s net worth?

According to Idol Net worth, the social media influencer’s net worth is estimated at $250 thousand. However, the information source is unverified and, therefore, unreliable. She earns substantial money from brand endorsement deals on social media.

Who is Ariana Lee dating?

Her boyfriend is Eythan Hervey. The couple started dating in 2021 and occasionally share their photos on social media. Her boyfriend is also a social media entertainer with a significant following.

Are Ariana Lee and Robert still together?

The two are no longer an item. Ariana Lee and Robert Carroll started dating in 2016 in high school, but her five-year-long relationship with her bodybuilder and TikToker ex-boyfriend ended in 2021.

Ariana Lee’s measurements

The American YouTuber stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ariana Lee

When is Ariana Lee’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 July every year. What is Ariana Lee’s nationality? She is an American national of Italian, German, and, Irish ethnicity. What does Ariana Lee do for a living? She is a TikToker, YouTuber, and Instagram celebrity. How much is Ariana Lee worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. Who Is Ariana Lee with? She is dating fellow TikToker Eythan Hervey. Who did Ariana Lee date? Her ex-boyfriend is Robert Carroll. How tall is Ariana Lee? The TikToker’s height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Ariana Lee continues to impress her social media followers with diverse and engaging content. She is a dedicated content creator, who regularly shares numerous videos on different platforms.

READ ALSO: Cleo Rose Elliott’s bio: What do we know about Sam Elliott’s daughter?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Cleo Rose Elliott’s biography. She is an American model and musician. The entertainer is famous as the daughter of the veteran American actor Sam Elliott.

She began her modelling career while studying in Santa Monica and even appeared on the cover pages of some top magazines. Cleo ventured into the music industry with the help of Charity Chapman and has made significant success in the industry. She is dating Randy Christopher Bates, an American adventurer.

Source: Legit.ng