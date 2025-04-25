A Nigerian lady showed how her funny mum taught her how to talk to men in an attractive manner

Her mother jokingly warned her against looking at her man straight in the eyes and what to do instead

Many reacted as the mother showed the lady how to dim her eyes when talking to her man and why it was important

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she showed her mother teaching her how to talk to her man.

The lady shared what her mother said about looking men straight in the eyes and why she should avoid it.

Lady shows how her mum taught her about talking to men. Photo: @cassychukwu

Source: TikTok

In a video by @cassychukwu on TikTok, the lady’s mother showed her how to dim her eyes when talking to men.

The lady said:

“Not my mum teaching me relationship/marriage course She said I should be dimming my eyes when talking to my man,I shouldn't look at him straight. That when you look at him straight, the man will see everything on your face like acnes,your ugliness etc.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s mother's relationship advice

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman's illustration and shared similar experiences.

Some also jokingly asked the lady's mother to conduct classes for them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

FEMININE CARE BRAND IN ABUJA said:

"In summary, talk with your eyes, men tend to fall for your eyes and lips, that’s why you hear them saying you have a pretty eye or lips so use that as a mechanism."

Ifeomaloveth said:

"This so funny, and your mama no quick lecture us, I don go look person straight for eye. eye ball to eye ball."

Habibi said:

"I understand what she means …. She’s a baddie love her … this is seduction."

Oge said:

"She’s right. She means you should look at him seductively."

UCHECHUKWU said:

"Them dey teach you, you dey laugh, you never ready oo."

perfumery__plug said:

"This one Dey give partial blindness mummy, you sure about this mummy?

@Miss Logan said:

"The lessons I need coz I see men and just a human being. Nothing special."

@oluwaseunayotemmy said:

"He go think say Na hunger Dey worry you if you Dey do eye like that o."

@ALONE said:

"I know my mom would have been funny, jovial and perfect in my eye but i didn't get to experience motherly love. She's hilarious dearest."

Ladies share their relationship experiences

