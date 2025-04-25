Before his death, Pope Francis gave specifications of how his tomb should be constructed and the location

He also asked that the materials used to make the tomb should come from a particular region of Italy

His wishes have been honoured as seen in a photo showing his tomb where he would be buried on Saturday, April 26

A photo showing Pope Francis' tomb has been posted on social media, and it is attracting many reactions.

The photo shows the structure, which is located in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel and the Sforza Chapel.

Pope Francis gave instructions on how to prepare his final resting place. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vatican Pool and Facebook/Vatican News.

The actual location of the tomb was one of the things asked for by the late Pope before he passed away.

The late Pontiff had stated in his will:

He stated:

"I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan. The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus."

Where will Pope Francis be buried?

According to reporting by Vatican News, a photo of the tomb shows that this specification was followed. The photo of the tomb also shows the word "Franciscus" inscribed on it.

Coadjutor Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, said the tomb was also prepared with materials from the “stone of Liguria, the land of his grandparents" as wished by the late pope.

Pope Francis gave specifications about the preparation of his tomb, and his wishes were honoured. Photo credit: Getty Images/Franco Origlia.

Vatican News writes:

"Pope Francis’ tomb in the Basilica of St. Mary Major has been made with materials from the Italian region of Liguria. It is a simple tomb bearing only the inscription “Franciscus” and a reproduction of the late Pope’s pectoral cross. The tomb is located near the Altar of St. Francis, in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Salus Populi Romani Chapel) and the Sforza Chapel. Speaking on television, the Coadjutor Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, announced Pope Francis’ desire to be buried in a tomb made from the “stone of Liguria, the land of his grandparents.”

Reactions to photos of Pope Francis' tomb

Renee Sliman Grozenski said:

"I pray that I may one day again return to Italy and pray at this tomb. As I was able to do for our beloved Saint John Paul. Rest in heavenly peace to all who have gone before and to Pope Francis. The world has lost a kind and humane leader. Pray for us."

Leti Santiago said:

"Rest in Peace dear Pope Francis. The whole world learned so much from you. You taught by example - your humility & love! May God bless us with a pope like you."

Dorothy Musonda said:

"May you rest well Pope Francis. You were such a humble man of God. Lord have mercy upon him and receive him in your Heavenly Kingdom."

