Mason Thames’ birthday, age, height, movies and TV shows

Mason Thames is an up-and-coming actor and dancer from the United States of America. He is famous for starring as Finney in Scott Derrickson's horror film The Black Phone (2021). He has been featured in other films and television series, including For All Mankind (2019) and Evel (2020). When is Mason Thames' birthday?

Mason Thames began acting at 11 years old, but his passion for performing started at an early age while training in ballet. He made his acting debut in a 2017 short film, After Omelas, as Liam and has since been featured in a few movies and TV shows. Thames is also a famous social media personality.

Real name Mason Thames Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 2007 Age 16 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Chad Thames Siblings Brooke Madison Relationship status Single Profession Actor, ballet dancer Instagram @masonthamesofficial X (Twitter) @Mason_Thames Facebook @Mason Thames TikTok @masonthames

When is Mason Thames' birthday?

The budding actor was born on 10 July 2007. Mason Thames' age is 16 years as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His father is called Chad Thames. He has a sister named Brooke Madison, a dancer.

Mason Thames' movies and TV shows

What movies has Mason Thames been in? Mason Thames first hit the screens in 2017 when he appeared in the short film After Omelas as Liam. He rose to stardom in 2019 when he was cast to play Daniel Stevens in three episodes of the first season of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. In the series, he was featured alongside Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones.

The following year, Mason landed another role in the series Evel, based on the life of famous American stuntman Knievel. He achieved more public recognition after portraying Finney in the horror movie The Black Phone. In this 2022 film, the young guy got to work alongside four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke.

The actor will next star alongside Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson in Boys of Summer, an indie feature directed by David Henrie. He will also star in the high school comedy Incoming and in a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III.

Aside from acting, Mason is also a dancer highly skilled in ballet. He began training in dancing at the age of five and later joined a ballet academy. He was selected to perform with a professional international ballet company as the youngest cast member From 2013 to 2016. He also performed in The Nutcracker.

Mason is also a social media personality with a significant following on various social media platforms. He boasts over 2.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

What is Mason Thames’ height?

The American actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 146 pounds or 66 kilograms.

Fast facts about Mason Thames

