RIIZE members: the K-pop group members and their profiles

RIIZE is a South Korean K-pop group under SM Entertainment. The band first gained public recognition in September 2023 for their debut single album, Get A Guitar. Due to the band's fame and success, fans are curious about them. Learn more about RIIZE members, including their ages and backgrounds.

Anton, Sohee, Wonbin, Eunseok, Shotaro, and Sungchan of RIIZE visit the SiriusXM Studio. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The band's name, RIIZE, is a fusion of the words 'RISE', symbolizing growth, and 'REALIZE', representing the fulfilment of dreams through teamwork. The RIIZE's fandom name is BRIIZE. In June 2024, the group released RIIZING, their 1st mini-album. They have released other hit tracks, including Siren, Love 119, and Memories.

RIIZE members

The music band initially had seven members but currently has six members: Shotaro, Sohee, Eureseok, Anton, Wonbin, and Sungchan. Seunghan left the band on 22 November 2023. Learn more about the RIIZE members' positions, ages, and birthplaces.

1. Shotaro

Shotaro of boy band RIIZE attends the SM Entertainment RIIZE The 1st mini album "RIIZING" press premiere. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Osaki Shotaro

Osaki Shotaro Date of birth: 25 November 2000

25 November 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of August 2024)

23 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth: Zama, Kanagawa, Japan

Zama, Kanagawa, Japan Position: Dancer, rapper

Osaki Shotaro is a Japanese rapper, singer, and dancer under SM management. He was born on 25 November 2000 in Zama, Kanagawa, Japan. As of August 2024, Osaki is 23 years old, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He was raised alongside his two siblings, a sister born in 2006 and a brother born in 2013.

Osaki attended a dance school called EXPG Studio in Japan. Before he joined the RIIZE group, he had been a member of NCT and its subunit NCT U since 2020. The NCT band released songs like Without You, Make a Wish, and Baby Don't Stop. He left the group in 2023.

In May 2023, SM Entertainment announced that Shotaro and Sungchan were leaving the NCT group to join the boy band RIIZE. The famous dancer was trained by SE Entertainment for 6 to 7 months, a short period compared to other SE trainees. He is the main dancer and backup rapper.

2. Eunseok

Eunseok of boy band RIIZE attends the SM Entertainment RIIZE The 1st mini album "RIIZING" press premiere. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Song Eunseok

Song Eunseok Date of birth: 19 March 2001

19 March 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cheongdam-d*ng, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Cheongdam-d*ng, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea Position: Vocalist

Song Eunseok is a visual singer, dancer, and member of RIIZE. He was born on 19 March 2001 in Cheongdam-d*ng, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. He is 23 years old as of 2024. He has a younger brother, born in 2015.

Eunseok went for SE auditions and was accepted after singing EXO's track, Growl. He was trained for five years, starting in 2017. On 2 July 2022, he was introduced as a member of RIIZE but was officially introduced on 1 August 2023.

3. Sungchan

Sungchan of RIIZE performing during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'. Photo: MBCPLU

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jung Sungchan

Jung Sungchan Date of birth: 13 September 2001

13 September 2001 Age: 22 years as (of August 2024)

22 years as (of August 2024) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Position: Rapper

Jung Sungchan is a South Korean singer and rapper born on 13 September 2001. He is 22 years old as of August 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He was raised alongside his brother, born in 1999. Jung studied at Eunbuk Middle School and Cheongdam High School.

The Korean rapper is a former member of NCT, a boy band whose subunit is NCT U. He debuted with NCT in 2020, where he and Shotaro were introduced as new members on 20 September 2020. However, he left NCT in May 2023 and was officially introduced as a member of RIIZE on 1 August 2023.

4. Wonbin

Wonbin of RIIZE performing during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Wonbin

Park Wonbin Date of birth: 2 March 2002

2 March 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Position: Visual, dancer, centre

Park Wonbin is another K-pop group RIIZE member. He was born on 2 March 2002 in Seoul, South Korea, and is 22 years old as of 2024. Park was raised alongside his older brother. He attended Cheonsang Middle School and later Ulsan Commercial High School, although he dropped out.

The Korean singer went to the SM entertainment auditions, sang Paul Kim's song, Green Light, and was accepted. In 2019, he joined SM Entertainment and became the third member of RIIZE to join the company. Park possesses skills in playing the guitar.

5. Sohee

Sohee of RIIZE performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee Sohee

Lee Sohee Date of birth: 21 November 2003

21 November 2003 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea Position: Main vocalist

Lee Sohee is a K-pop singer who has gained fame as the main vocalist of the boy band RIIZE. The musician was born on 21 November 2003 in Siheung, Gyeonggi, South Korea, and is 20 years old as of 2024.

Lee has two older sisters, who were born in 1991 and 2001. He attended Siheung Neunggok Middle School and later joined Siheung Neunggok High School.

He was announced as part of the RIIZE group on 1 August 2023 under SM Entertainment. On 5 January 2024, Mnet announced him, alongside Jaehyun, to join the existing host ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin as the MC of the music show M! Countdown.

6. Anton

Anton of boy band RIIZE attends W Korea‘s 18th breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Love Your W' event. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee Chanyoung

Lee Chanyoung Date of birth: 21 March 2004

21 March 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Boston, MA, United States

Boston, MA, United States Position: Visual Maknae

Anton, also known as Lee Chanyoung, is a South Korean-American K-pop singer born in Boston, MA, USA. He relocated to New Jersey at age three. He was born on 21 March 2004, making him 20 years old as of 2024.

Anton comes from a family of entertainers. His father, Yoon Sang, is a singer and producer, while his mom, Shim Hyjin, is an actress. He was raised alongside his younger brother, Junyoung.

The singer initially dreamed of becoming a professional swimmer. At 13, he participated in a swimming competition and emerged 10th overall in the US juniors. In 2020, he decided to change his career path after the swimming pools were closed due to COVID-19.

Anton started venturing into music, dropped out of school, and moved to Korea, where his dad lived, to pursue his music career. In 2021, he attended the SM Entertainment auditions and was accepted.

The singer was revealed as part of the RIIZE group on 1 August 2023. His position in the group is the visual Maknae. He performed on their debut single, Get a Guitar, on 4 September 2023. In 2022, Anton appeared in a short movie, Five Seconds Flat, the Film.

Who left RIIZE?

Seunghan was part of RIIZE band. However, he was indefinitely suspended from the group's activities shortly after its debut in September 2023. This was after his controversial pictures were leaked to the internet before the group's official debut.

Seunghan went on the RIIZE's Instagram page and apologised to the fans. Here is part of what he wrote:

I've caused damage to the team with personal matters at a very important and decisive moment before my debut. Members and company employees were also disappointed. Because I too have a fearful and restless mind ahead I'm also sorry for not quickly apologizing. Without blaming anyone or justification all this happened in my innocence. Looking back at my past time and actions, I have reflected a lot. From now on, I will put a team called Rise as my priority.

Who is the main vocalist in RIIZE?

Lee Sohee is the main vocalist in the RIIZE band.

Who is the leader of RIIZE?

The group does not have anyone with an official leadership position.

Who is the youngest person in RIIZE?

Anton Lee is the youngest member of the RIIZE band. He was born on 21 March 2004, making him 20 years old in 2024.

Are there 6 or 7 members of RIIZE?

There are currently six members. These are; Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. Seunghan left the band.

What are RIIZE's members' age?

The band members are between 23 and 20 years old. Shotaro is 23, Eunseok is 23, Sungchan is 22, Winbin is 22, Sohee is 20, and Anton is 20 as of 2024.

RIIZE is a South Korean K-pop band that became popular after the release of its debut single album, Get A Guitar. The current RIIZE members are Sohee, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, and Anton. Seunghan is no longer a band member—he left the group in September 2023.

