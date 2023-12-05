20 best offline iPhone games that you can play for free

Mobile gaming has been one of the most effective ways to relieve stress and spend your free time anywhere. While most iOS games require an internet connection, you might be limited in data plan or even in places with poor internet connectivity. But whichever the reason, you don't have to get bored because iOS devices have many options. Explore some of the best offline iPhone games which do not need an internet connection to play.

Are you looking for offline games to play on your iPhone mobile devices? Are you a fan of racing, puzzles, running, shooting and much more? Don't worry! Here are the best offline iOS games that you can play offline in your free time and get yourself occupied.

Best offline iPhone games you can play

Here are the 20 best offline games you can play on your iPhone for free without an internet connection. The list has been compiled from various sources across the web, such as Beebom, HardcoreiOS, and comments from Reddit.

1. Subway Surfers

Subways Surfers is an endless running game that is incredibly fun and simple to play. In this game, you run as fast as possible, making sure you dodge every obstacle that comes your way, which is much more intriguing. Like Temple Run, it's a great adventure game to play in your free time.

2. Wayward Souls

Wayward Souls is an action-adventure game you should add to your playlist. The gameplay has The Legend of Zelda resemblance. The game was developed by Rocketcat Games.

3. Siralim 2 (Monster Taming RPG)

Siralim 2 is one of the best iPhone offline games that are old-school. It involves a monster tamer. In Siralim 2, you are supposed to get and tame your monsters. The more monsters you tame and breed, the more you can upgrade your castles, equip spells and build equipment.

4. Brothers in Arms 3

Brothers in Arms 3 is a video game developed by Gameloft which involves a World War 11-era third-person shooter. In the game, you fight with and command 12 brothers in arms with great fighting skills; every brother has unique skills. The players utilise all kinds of weapons to fight the enemies.

5. Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is an offline game that has existed for a long time. It is the greatest puzzle game, with millions of levels played by many people worldwide. In Candy Crush Saga, you are supposed to match, pop and blast candies in the puzzle to progress to the next level. High thinking and matching skills are needed to win sugar bonuses and tasty candy combos.

6. Flow Free

Flow Free is one of the easiest games to play, but it can get very addictive once started. It is similar to the classic Snake game. Some colours are supposed to be matched and connected with a pipe by the player to create a flow.

The pipes are not supposed to cross or overlap since they will break; the puzzle is complete when all the colours are paired on the board.

7. Into the Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 is an intense game that you should not miss out on playing. It's an adventure-action game that involves saving your family by racing through the zombie apocalypse. You get armed with powerful weapons to survive the battle and make it come alive. This game stands out from other zombie games for its evolving storyline.

8. Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter involves building, upgrading, and maintaining an underground vault to protect settlers from the dangerous wasteland. The player is supposed to recruit the survivors and send them out to collect the needed supplies to bolster his ranks. Maintaining the vault and battling the raiders of the vault is the most engaging and exciting part of the game.

9. Bejeweled

Bejeweled is among the addictive puzzle games that you should play. The player is supposed to line and match up three or more of the multi-coloured gems to clear them from the game board. This way, the player earns as many points as possible and proceeds to the next level.

10. Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is the most exciting racing game ever. The player gets racing experience with real cars, people, and motorsports. The players proceed to the next level, earning fame points depending on their performance.

11. Plague Inc.

Plague Inc. is a real-time strategy simulation game developed by Ndemic Creations. The player creates and evolves a pathogen to annihilate the human population with a deadly pandemic. The game uses an epidemic model with a complex and realistic set of variables to simulate the spread and severity of the plague

12. Skiing Yeti Mountain

Skiing Yeti Mountain is the best iOS game for those who love snowboarding and winter sports. The player is supposed to find the Yeti by skiing and snowboarding through many levels. You jump off cliffs, pass through trees, slide on ice and get to admire and enjoy the skiing adventure.

13. Vector 2

This is also among the best free offline iPhone games to play to pass the time. You are supposed to find your way through and escape a laboratory full of dangerous traps where everything around you is working against you.

When you complete a level, you earn points that help you upgrade and improve your Armor. Vector 2 has great animations that make it stand out as the best game to have fun playing. It's easy to play and control.

14. Asphalt 8: Airborne

Are you a fan of racing and want good offline games for iPhone? Asphalt 8: Airborne is the best offline racing game to start your car racing spree. The game boasts over 300 cars and motorbikes that are licensed for racing. Get into your driver's seat and enjoy exciting high-speed racing.

15. Nova Legacy

Nova Legacy is a shooting game. This game is mostly loved for its great shooting experience. The player is supposed to assume the role of a veteran Nova marine, Kal Wardin, who is fighting the enemies of the colonial administration.

16. Sudoku

Sudoku is the best classy number game which you can play offline. This game can make you spend most of your free time solving puzzles. You are supposed to fill a nine-by-nine grid with numbers such that each row and column has all the numbers between one and nine. This is the best offline iOS game which will help you improve your brain and concentration.

17. Traffic Racer

Traffic Racer is an easy-to-play racing game. You must drive your car on a busy road and earn cash. This game has a wide collection of cars; you can easily customize and upgrade your car.

The interesting part of the game is that you can choose any game mode you want to play. Also, you get to experience all kinds of environments.

18. SevenBlocks

SevenBlocks is a challenging, exciting, relaxing and addictive puzzle game that taunts your brain. It's a combination of Tetris and Sudoku. The player is supposed to clear blocks numbered 1 to 7 by creating rows and columns of certain sizes. There is no time factor in SevenBlocks.

19. Racing Rivals

Racing Rivals is a high-adrenaline and heart-pounding racing experience ideal for car enthusiasts. It has a wide collection of cars and electrifying race tracks, and, more specifically, you can personalise and customise your options.

You must change your gears at the right moment and hit high speed to defeat your rivals. This game can keep you occupied for hours.

20. Solitaire Showdown

Solitaire Showdown is an offline iPhone game for card game lovers of all ages. If you want to experience the classic solitaire game differently, you need to try out this game.

In Solitaire Showdown, you can challenge and compete with your friends anytime, anywhere. It is a great game to relax and enhance your critical and strategic thinking.

Above are some of the best offline iPhone games to choose from. Say no more to boredom by getting your favourite game to relieve stress and pass the time. Most of them are fun and easy to play. You can also play some with your friends.

