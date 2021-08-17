100+ badass wolf names, their meanings and where they come from
Also known as the most prominent dog family members, wolves have always been mistaken for being deadly beasts. On the contrary, these creatures are incredibly social animals that develop intense social bonds with their pack. Finding badass wolf names shouldn't be a heavy task if you go through the list of names compiled below.
Have a look at some names for wolves that can perfectly suit your pet.
Good wolf names
Do you have a dog with robust, distinctive wolf-like features? Or are you simply honouring their grey wolf ancestry? Well, be rest assured to find badass wolf names in the lists below.
What is a good wolf name?
Have a look at some badass wolf names you can consider:
- Yuma: Song of the Chief (Navajo)
- Waya: (Cherokee)
- Okhmhaka: Little Wolf (Cheyenne)
- Hemene: (Nez Perce)
- Tala: Wolf (Sioux)
- Wulfgar: Wolf-like spear (English)
- Connery: A wolf farmer (Celtic)
- Achak: The spirit in Native American
- Adalwolf: A noble wolf
- Gunnolf: Fighting wolf (Norwegian)
- Lobo: Wolf (Spanish/Portuguese)
- Bardawulf: Ax wolf (English)
- Lupe: Wolf (Spanish)
- Amarog: Wolf (Inuit)
- Rudolph: Famous wolf (Old German)
- Convel: A wolf warrior (Celtic)
- Fenris: A mythical monster wolf (Norse)
- Amoux: An eagle-like wolf (French)
- Gorg: Wolf (Iranian)
- Dakota: Friend (Sioux)
- Kimi: Secret (Algonquin)
Cool wolf names
There is nothing more refreshing than coming up with a cool name for your pet. Various cool wolf names represent the unique personality of your pet. Have a look at some of these cool names:
- Hera: The Greek Goddess of woman
- Hunter: For obvious reasons but still a cute pick
- Juno: The Roman equivalent of Hera
- Khal: A Game of Thrones character
- Apisi: Blackfoot
- Ares: The Greek God of war
- Arrax: A cool dragon inspired the name for your feisty and powerful pooch
- Basil: A favourite seasoning or an Arabic term meaning brave
- Elda: Warrior in Italian
- Essos: A geographic character from Game of Thrones
- Havoc: The name which will fit any pup really
- Tiva: Dance in Native American
- Tyr: The Norse God of War
- Ubba: A Viking who was a leader from the Great Army
- Wolf: A classic and to the point
- Yara: Another Game of Thrones character
- Zeus: The king of the Greek Gods
Female wolf names
Below are some female wolf names you can consider while finding a perfect name for your pet.
- Ama : Meaning water in Cherokee
- Athena: The Greek Goddess of Wisdom and War
- Luna: The moon
- Nala: From the Lion King
- Nashoba: wolf (Native American)
- Ulrich: Female wolf (English)
- Ulmer: Fame of the wolf (English)
- Asena: A she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth
- Lupa: A she-wolf that nursed Romulus and Remus
Have a look at some more she-wolf names you can consider:
- Twilight: ( English) soft glowing light from the sky
- Rollo – A great Viking during the ninth and tenth centuries
- Kimiko: An empress child
- Yoshi: The lucky one
- Emiko: A beautiful blessing child
- Takeo: A warrior
- Sachiko: The happy child
- Akira: Something bright and clear
- Miku: The beautiful sky
- Masa: The just one
- Yoshiko: The child of goodness
- Mitsuru: To be satisfied.
Male wolf names
Male wolves are strong in mind and spirit. Due to their powerful-sounding nature, we came up with names suitable for your powerful pet wolf. Have a look at some of these names.
- Rafe: The council of the wolf (German)
- Scar: The main antagonist from The Lion King.
- Eiji: The eternity order
- Michi: A pathway
- Shinobu: The enduring soul
- Midnight: Every time you think of a werewolf, you can imagine the clock striking midnight.
- Rodolfo: A famous wolf in Spanish.
- Grey Wind: Grey Wind was raised by Robb Stark. This badass name is perfect for your grey-coloured ferocious pet.
- Summer: The dire wolf raised by Brandon Stark.
- Daenerys: How can we all forget the Mother of Dragons? Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys is one of the strongest lead characters on Game of Thrones.
- Jorah: Ser Jorah was the loyalist of them all. So if your pet will put you before anything else, this is the perfect name for them.
- Ghost: Adopted and raised by Jon Snow, Ghost is one of the six dire wolves of the Stark Family.
- Nymeria: The dire wolf that was raised by the badass and fierce female actress of Game of Thrones.
Here are some more male wolf names you can opt for.
- Beowulf: (English) Intelligent
- Channing: (Irish) Young
- Conan: (Irish) Hound
- Eyolf: (Norwegian) Lucky one
- Gonzalo: (Spanish) Wolf
- Gunnolf: (Norwegian) Fighting
- Lupe: A wolf in Spanish
- Randolph: (English) House wolf, protector
Famous wolf names
Choosing a name for your pet can be a rather tough experience. You often get so lost while looking for good wolf names that you forget to consider famous names that stand out.
Have a look at some famous wolf names from some of the most popular TV shows and movies.
- Blanca: (Shadow Hearts 2)
- Bill Grey: (Star Fox 64)
- Huttser: (The Sight)
- Maugrim: (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe)
- Akela: (The Jungle Book)
- Sebastian: (Zookeeper)
- Holo: (Spice and Wolf)
- Fell: (Fell)
- Greycub: (The Cry of the Wolf)
- Lupo: (Fix und Foxi)
- Thane: (Armello)
- Devil: (The Phantom)
- Bruce: (Animal Boxing)
- Hutch: (Animal Boxing)
- Alpha wolf: (The Grey)
- Grey: (Animal Boxing)
- Nighteyes: (The Farseer Trilogy)
- Ralph Wolf: (Looney Tunes)
Here are some more famous wolf names you can give to your favourite pet
- White Fang: (White Fang)
- Walter: (Animaniacs)
- Kazan: (Kazan)
- Sierra: (Legend of Mana)
- Zylo: (Shining Force)
- Two Socks: (Dances with Wolves)
- Lobo: (The Legend of Lobo)
- Balto: (Balto)
- Moro: (Princess Mononoke)
- Timber wolf: (Benji the Hunted)
- Riff Raff: (Underdog)
- Runt: (Runt)
- Marta: (Wolf: The Journey Home)
- Aragh: (The Dragon and the George)
- Larka: (The Sight)
- Koga: (Inuyasha)
- Wolfen: (Kya: Dark Lineage)
- Humphrey: (Alpha and Omega)
- George and Angeline: (Never Cry Wolf)
- Nitka: (Shasta of the Wolves)
- Canim: (Codex Alera)
- Baree: (Baree, Son of Kazan)
- Hugo: (Bloody Roar)
- Hokey Wolf: (Huckleberry Hound)
- Cami: (Animal Boxing)
- Wolf O'Donnell: (Star Fox 64)
- Wor: (Ringing Bell)
- Classified: (Penguins of Madagascar)
- Scar Snout: (The Rugrats Movie)
- Terra: (Legend of Legaia)
What are some evil wolf names?
Wolves are often associated with evil and the dark side. If you're looking for some dark and evil wolf names, have a look:
- Warg: large and evil (Norse mythology)
- Lupa: the she-wolf that nursed Romulus and Remus
- Garmr: wolf or dog associated with both Hel and Ragnarök
- Amarok or Amaroq: the gigantic wolf in Inuit mythology
- Fenris: mythical monster wolf (Norse mythology)
- Asena: name of a she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth
- Warg: (Norse) Grey wolf, evil wolf
- Wepwawet: (Egyptian) War and a funerary god whose name means "opener of the roads
- Lucian Greymark: Husband of Jocelyn Frayin
- David Kessler: Fictional character of An American Werewolf in London.
- Draugluin: The first werewolf to be bred by Morgoth.
- Aardwolf: superhuman mutant from Madripoor in the Night Thrasher Comic.
- Captain: natural werewolf character in the Hellsing series.
- Oz: Fictional character in the Vampire Slayer.
Have a look at some more evil werewolf names:
- Xolotl: (Aztec) God of lightning and fire
- Jeremy Danvers: The werewolf who bit Elena
- Michael Corvin: A fictional character from the Underworld series
- Fenrir Greyback: The notorious werewolf Harry Potter
- Jack Russell: The werewolf appearing in American comic books
What are cute names for wolves?
Wolves tend to be so cute, especially when they are cubs. If you have a wolf cub, or your female wolf has just given birth, be rest assured that you will find the perfect cute name for your cub wolf. Have a look at some of these names.
- Harry: Army Ruler
- Chewie: Likes to Chew
- Fuzzy: Invoking pleasant
- Frosty: One who is cool and crisp
- Honeybear: sweetie
- Diva: Celebrated Singer
- Howler: a glaring blunder
- Beowulf: war wolf
- Fluffy: Fun-loving young woman
Choosing badass wolf names for your pet should be simple. There are many wolf names to choose from if you wish to name your pet. Always pick a name that is a good match for your pet.
