100+ badass wolf names, their meanings and where they come from

Also known as the most prominent dog family members, wolves have always been mistaken for being deadly beasts. On the contrary, these creatures are incredibly social animals that develop intense social bonds with their pack. Finding badass wolf names shouldn't be a heavy task if you go through the list of names compiled below.

A wolf with fluffy fur on snowy terrain. Photo: pexels.com, @Irina Nature

Have a look at some names for wolves that can perfectly suit your pet.

Good wolf names

Do you have a dog with robust, distinctive wolf-like features? Or are you simply honouring their grey wolf ancestry? Well, be rest assured to find badass wolf names in the lists below.

What is a good wolf name?

Have a look at some badass wolf names you can consider:

Yuma: Song of the Chief (Navajo)

Song of the Chief (Navajo) Waya : (Cherokee)

: (Cherokee) Okhmhaka: Little Wolf (Cheyenne)

Little Wolf (Cheyenne) Hemene: (Nez Perce)

(Nez Perce) Tala: Wolf (Sioux)

Wolf (Sioux) Wulfgar: Wolf-like spear (English)

Wolf-like spear (English) Connery: A wolf farmer (Celtic)

A wolf farmer (Celtic) Achak: The spirit in Native American

The spirit in Native American Adalwolf: A noble wolf

A noble wolf Gunnolf: Fighting wolf (Norwegian)

Fighting wolf (Norwegian) Lobo : Wolf (Spanish/Portuguese)

: Wolf (Spanish/Portuguese) Bardawulf: Ax wolf (English)

Ax wolf (English) Lupe: Wolf (Spanish)

Wolf (Spanish) Amarog: Wolf (Inuit)

Wolf (Inuit) Rudolph : Famous wolf (Old German)

: Famous wolf (Old German) Convel: A wolf warrior (Celtic)

A wolf warrior (Celtic) Fenris : A mythical monster wolf (Norse)

: A mythical monster wolf (Norse) Amoux: An eagle-like wolf (French)

An eagle-like wolf (French) Gorg: Wolf (Iranian)

Wolf (Iranian) Dakota: Friend (Sioux)

Friend (Sioux) Kimi: Secret (Algonquin)

Cool wolf names

There is nothing more refreshing than coming up with a cool name for your pet. Various cool wolf names represent the unique personality of your pet. Have a look at some of these cool names:

Woman in grey jacket holding a black and brown wolf. Photo: pexels.com, @Dmitriy Ganin

Hera : The Greek Goddess of woman

: The Greek Goddess of woman Hunte r: For obvious reasons but still a cute pick

r: For obvious reasons but still a cute pick Juno: The Roman equivalent of Hera

The Roman equivalent of Hera Khal: A Game of Thrones character

A Game of Thrones character Apisi : Blackfoot

: Blackfoot Ares: The Greek God of war

The Greek God of war Arrax: A cool dragon inspired the name for your feisty and powerful pooch

A cool dragon inspired the name for your feisty and powerful pooch Basil: A favourite seasoning or an Arabic term meaning brave

A favourite seasoning or an Arabic term meaning brave Elda: Warrior in Italian

Warrior in Italian Essos : A geographic character from Game of Thrones

: A geographic character from Game of Thrones Havoc: The name which will fit any pup really

The name which will fit any pup really Tiva: Dance in Native American

Dance in Native American Tyr: The Norse God of War

The Norse God of War Ubba: A Viking who was a leader from the Great Army

A Viking who was a leader from the Great Army Wolf: A classic and to the point

A classic and to the point Yara: Another Game of Thrones character

Another Game of Thrones character Zeus: The king of the Greek Gods

Female wolf names

Below are some female wolf names you can consider while finding a perfect name for your pet.

Ama : Meaning water in Cherokee

: Meaning water in Cherokee Athena: The Greek Goddess of Wisdom and War

The Greek Goddess of Wisdom and War Luna: The moon

The moon Nala: From the Lion King

From the Lion King Nashoba: wolf (Native American)

wolf (Native American) Ulrich : Female wolf (English)

: Female wolf (English) Ulmer: Fame of the wolf (English)

Fame of the wolf (English) Asena: A she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth

A she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth Lupa: A she-wolf that nursed Romulus and Remus

Have a look at some more she-wolf names you can consider:

Twilight: ( English) soft glowing light from the sky

( English) soft glowing light from the sky Rollo – A great Viking during the ninth and tenth centuries

– A great Viking during the ninth and tenth centuries Kimiko: An empress child

An empress child Yoshi: The lucky one

The lucky one Emiko: A beautiful blessing child

A beautiful blessing child Takeo : A warrior

: A warrior Sachiko: The happy child

The happy child Akira: Something bright and clear

Something bright and clear Miku : The beautiful sky

: The beautiful sky Masa: The just one

The just one Yoshiko: The child of goodness

The child of goodness Mitsuru: To be satisfied.

Male wolf names

Male wolves are strong in mind and spirit. Due to their powerful-sounding nature, we came up with names suitable for your powerful pet wolf. Have a look at some of these names.

Grey wolf near rocks. Photo: pexels.com, @Waldemar Brandt

Rafe: The council of the wolf (German)

The council of the wolf (German) Scar: The main antagonist from The Lion King.

The main antagonist from The Lion King. Eiji: The eternity order

The eternity order Michi: A pathway

A pathway Shinobu: The enduring soul

The enduring soul Midnight: Every time you think of a werewolf, you can imagine the clock striking midnight.

Every time you think of a werewolf, you can imagine the clock striking midnight. Rodolfo: A famous wolf in Spanish.

A famous wolf in Spanish. Grey Wind: Grey Wind was raised by Robb Stark. This badass name is perfect for your grey-coloured ferocious pet.

Grey Wind was raised by Robb Stark. This badass name is perfect for your grey-coloured ferocious pet. Summer: The dire wolf raised by Brandon Stark.

The dire wolf raised by Brandon Stark. Daenerys: How can we all forget the Mother of Dragons? Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys is one of the strongest lead characters on Game of Thrones.

How can we all forget the Mother of Dragons? Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys is one of the strongest lead characters on Jorah: Ser Jorah was the loyalist of them all. So if your pet will put you before anything else, this is the perfect name for them.

Ser Jorah was the loyalist of them all. So if your pet will put you before anything else, this is the perfect name for them. Ghost: Adopted and raised by Jon Snow, Ghost is one of the six dire wolves of the Stark Family.

Adopted and raised by Jon Snow, Ghost is one of the six dire wolves of the Stark Family. Nymeria: The dire wolf that was raised by the badass and fierce female actress of Game of Thrones.

Here are some more male wolf names you can opt for.

Beowulf: (English) Intelligent

(English) Intelligent Channing: (Irish) Young

(Irish) Young Conan: (Irish) Hound

(Irish) Hound Eyolf: (Norwegian) Lucky one

(Norwegian) Lucky one Gonzalo: (Spanish) Wolf

(Spanish) Wolf Gunnolf: (Norwegian) Fighting

(Norwegian) Fighting Lupe: A wolf in Spanish

A wolf in Spanish Randolph: (English) House wolf, protector

Famous wolf names

Choosing a name for your pet can be a rather tough experience. You often get so lost while looking for good wolf names that you forget to consider famous names that stand out.

A white and black wolf. Photo: pexels.com, @Steve

Have a look at some famous wolf names from some of the most popular TV shows and movies.

Blanca: (Shadow Hearts 2)

Bill Grey: (Star Fox 64)

Huttser: (The Sight)

Maugrim: (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe)

Akela: (The Jungle Book)

Sebastian: (Zookeeper)

Holo: (Spice and Wolf)

Fell: (Fell)

Greycub: (The Cry of the Wolf)

Lupo: (Fix und Foxi)

Thane : (Armello)

: Devil: (The Phantom)

Bruce: (Animal Boxing)

Hutch : (Animal Boxing)

Alpha wolf: (The Grey)

Grey: (Animal Boxing)

Nighteyes: (The Farseer Trilogy)

Ralph Wolf: (Looney Tunes)

Here are some more famous wolf names you can give to your favourite pet

White Fang: (White Fang)

Walter: (Animaniacs)

Kazan: (Kazan)

Sierra: (Legend of Mana)

Zylo: (Shining Force)

Two Socks: ( Dances with Wolves )

Lobo: ( The Legend of Lobo)

Balto: ( Balto)

Moro: ( Princess Mononoke)

Timber wolf: (Benji the Hunted)

Riff Raff: ( Underdog)

Runt: (Runt)

Marta: (Wolf: The Journey Home)

Aragh: ( The Dragon and the George )

Larka: ( The Sight)

Koga: ( Inuyasha )

Wolfen: ( Kya: Dark Lineage )

Humphrey: (Alpha and Omega )

George and Angeline: ( Never Cry Wolf )

Nitka: ( Shasta of the Wolves)

Canim: (Codex Alera)

Baree: ( Baree, Son of Kazan )

Hugo: ( Bloody Roar )

Hokey Wolf: (Huckleberry Hound )

Cami: ( Animal Boxing )

Wolf O'Donnell: (Star Fox 64)

Wor: ( Ringing Bell)

Classified: ( Penguins of Madagascar )

Scar Snout: ( The Rugrats Movie )

Terra: (Legend of Legaia)

What are some evil wolf names?

Wolves are often associated with evil and the dark side. If you're looking for some dark and evil wolf names, have a look:

A black wolf on green grass. Photo: pexels.com, @Patrice Schoefolt

Warg: large and evil (Norse mythology)

large and evil (Norse mythology) Lupa: the she-wolf that nursed Romulus and Remus

the she-wolf that nursed Romulus and Remus Garmr: wolf or dog associated with both Hel and Ragnarök

wolf or dog associated with both Hel and Ragnarök Amarok or Amaroq: the gigantic wolf in Inuit mythology

the gigantic wolf in Inuit mythology Fenris: mythical monster wolf (Norse mythology)

mythical monster wolf (Norse mythology) Asena: name of a she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth

name of a she-wolf associated with the Oghuz Turkic foundation myth Warg: ( Norse) Grey wolf, evil wolf

Norse) Grey wolf, evil wolf Wepwawet: (Egyptian) War and a funerary god whose name means "opener of the roads

(Egyptian) War and a funerary god whose name means "opener of the roads Lucian Greymark: Husband of Jocelyn Frayin

Husband of Jocelyn Frayin David Kessler: Fictional character of An American Werewolf in London.

Fictional character of An American Werewolf in London. Draugluin: The first werewolf to be bred by Morgoth.

The first werewolf to be bred by Morgoth. Aardwolf: superhuman mutant from Madripoor in the Night Thrasher Comic.

superhuman mutant from Madripoor in the Night Thrasher Comic. Captain: natural werewolf character in the Hellsing series.

natural werewolf character in the Hellsing series. Oz: Fictional character in the Vampire Slayer.

Have a look at some more evil werewolf names:

Xolotl: (Aztec) God of lightning and fire

(Aztec) God of lightning and fire Jeremy Danvers: The werewolf who bit Elena

The werewolf who bit Elena Michael Corvin: A fictional character from the Underworld series

A fictional character from the Underworld series Fenrir Greyback: The notorious werewolf Harry Potter

The notorious werewolf Harry Potter Jack Russell: The werewolf appearing in American comic books

What are cute names for wolves?

Wolves tend to be so cute, especially when they are cubs. If you have a wolf cub, or your female wolf has just given birth, be rest assured that you will find the perfect cute name for your cub wolf. Have a look at some of these names.

Harry: Army Ruler

Army Ruler Chewie: Likes to Chew

Likes to Chew Fuzzy: Invoking pleasant

Invoking pleasant Frosty: One who is cool and crisp

One who is cool and crisp Honeybear: sweetie

sweetie Diva: Celebrated Singer

Celebrated Singer Howler: a glaring blunder

a glaring blunder Beowulf: war wolf

war wolf Fluffy: Fun-loving young woman

Choosing badass wolf names for your pet should be simple. There are many wolf names to choose from if you wish to name your pet. Always pick a name that is a good match for your pet.

