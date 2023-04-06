Who is Alvin Kamara’s girlfriend? Get to know Te'a Cooper

Te'a Cooper is a professional American basketball player and entrepreneur. She is widely recognised as Alvin Kamara's girlfriend. Alvin is a famous National Football League player. Te'a is currently a free agent in the Women's National Basketball Association.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper (2) during the Las Vegas Aces versus the Los Angeles WNBA basketball game at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Jevone Moore

Source: Getty Images

Alvin Kamara's girlfriend, Te’a Omar Cooper, has held her passion and love for basketball ever since she was a kid. She comes from an athletic family. The American athlete revealed that her father was her coach. Additionally, her brother Sharife is a basketball player.

Profile summary

Full name Te’a Omar Cooper Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Atlanta, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Omar Sr. Cooper Mother Kindall Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Alvin Kamara High School McEachern High School University The University of Tennessee, University of South Carolina, Baylor University Profession Professional basketball player, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Social media handles @tea.cooper2 @TeaCooper2 @TeaCooperOfficial

Te'a Cooper's biography

The American athlete was born in Newark, New Jersey, United States, but she grew up in Atlanta, United States. She is the daughter of Omar Sr. Cooper (father) and Kindall (mother). Her father was a former Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball coach. Te'a was brought up alongside her three siblings, a sister named Mia and twin brothers Sharife and Omar Jr. Cooper. Sharife is also a basketball player.

She attended McEachern High School. The athlete attended three universities; the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina and Baylor University. Te'a was in her high school and university basketball teams.

How old is Te’a Cooper?

Te'a Cooper #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks warms up before the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage

Source: Getty Images

The basketball player is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 April 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Alvin Kamara's gf is a professional basketball player and entrepreneur. Te'a started playing basketball in grade six, where she played for the AAU team. She led the McEachern High School team in earning three state titles and emerged as one of the top-ranked guards in the class of 2015.

Te'a participated in the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Baylor Lady Bears during college. Her skills and hard work made her earn several accolades, such as the McDonald's All-American Game Co-MVP, and she was named Georgia's Miss Basketball for two consecutive years, in 2014 and 2015.

The basketball player was drafted by Phoenix Mercury in April 2020 but cut shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that same year, she was appointed as a point guard for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. She is currently a free agent in the Women's National Basketball Association.

Cooper is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Hollywood Luxury Hair, a hair extension service.

What is Te'a Cooper's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $4 million. Te'a Cooper's salary is estimated to be $60,000. Her primary source of income is her career as a basketball player.

Are Alvin Kamara and Te'a Cooper still dating?

Yes, the basketball star is still in a relationship with Alvin Kamara, a professional American NFL player. Te'a Cooper and Alvin Kamara started dating in early 2021 but made it known to the public in September 2021.

Te'a was previously married to Dwight Howard, an NBA star. Te'a Cooper and Dwight Howard engaged in 2019 and exchanged their marriage vows in a private ceremony in 2020. However, their marriage didn't last long since they finalized their divorce in April 2021. Te'a Cooper's boyfriend was also in a previous relationship with Just Ace.

Te'a Cooper's height and weight

The American athlete stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 161 pounds or 73 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches or 91-71-102 centimetres.

Fast facts about Te'a Cooper

Who is Te'a Cooper? She is an American professional basketball player and entrepreneur. When is Te'a Cooper's birthday? Te'a Cooper, a WNBA player, celebrates her birthday on 16 April. What is Te'a Cooper's age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. How tall is Te'a Cooper? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. Who is Te'a Cooper's husband? The American basketball player is not married. However, her ex-husband is Dwight Howard. Who is Te'a Cooper in a relationship with? She is currently dating Alvin Kamara, an American NFL player. Does Alvin Kamara have children? The American athlete is yet to have children. Who is Alvin Kamara's wife? The NFL star is not married. However, he is in a relationship with Te'a Cooper.

Te'a Cooper is an American professional basketball player and a free agent in the Women's National Basketball Association. She is popularly known as Alvin Kamara's girlfriend. Te'a is the founder and CEO of Hollywood Luxury Hair.

Legit.ng recently published Kyle Bary's biography. He is an American actor best recognized for his appearance in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia as Teenage Zion Miller. He has been featured in TV shows such as The Oath and Our Kind of People.

Kyle Bary is the son of Derrick A. B*tts and Diane Britt-Smith. He started his acting journey after appearing in the TV show Bull. The actor resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Source: Legit.ng