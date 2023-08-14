Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? A look at his relationships

Stephen Anthony Smith is a renowned American TV personality and sports journalist. He is ESPN’s NBA analyst appearing on NBA Countdown and SportsCenter. He has been at the ESPN Network since 2003 and is a known personality within the basketball fraternity, but not much is known about his relationships. Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife?

NBA enthusiasts are quite familiar with NBA analyst Stephen Anthony Smith, one of the best NBA commentators. While much is known about his career, his love life remains a mystery, usually surrounded by speculations. Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife, and who has he been romantically linked with? Here is a look at his relationships.

Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife?

Who is Stephen A. Smith’s spouse? The NBA commentator is not married. However, he has been romantically linked with a few women.

Stephen A. Smith's relationship history

Over the years, the ESPN sports journalist has been linked with a few celebrity ladies. Below are people the sports personality has been rumoured to have dated. All seems to have been just mere speculations.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (2020)

The sports analyst’s relationship with American-Nigerian broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude hit the headlines in 2020. The duo was spotted on a lunch date, and rumours about their potential romantic relationship began swirling.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude trashed the rumours when she responded on Twitter to an article about their alleged relationship published by Bro Bible, saying it was false.

Molly Qerim (2022)

In 2022, rumours about the sports anchor and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim came to the fore. Molly was previously married to sports analyst Jalen Anthony Rose, and they divorced in 2021. Their dating speculations were untrue, as Jalen dispelled them during an interview with GQ Sports.

Has Stephen A. Smith ever been engaged?

The television personality revealed that he was once in a relationship that did not lead to marriage. He got engaged to a partner, whom he declined to reveal her identity, and later, they called off their engagement.

Is Stephen A. Smith dating anyone now?

Despite his dating rumours, the basketball commentator has not disclosed whether he is dating. Therefore, he is currently presumably not in any relationship.

Does Stephen A. Smith have kids?

The sports analyst is the father of two daughters, Samantha and Nyla. During an interview with GQ magazine in 2019, he disclosed that her daughters were 11 and 10. However, he has not revealed who the mother of his daughters is.

FAQs

Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? The ESPN sports analyst is not married. He has previously been romantically linked with multiple women, but none of the relationships were true. He is a father of two daughters.

