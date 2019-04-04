Desmond Harrington Dexter's bio: wife, drastic weight loss, is he sick?
Desmond Harrington is a talented actor famous for portraying the character of Detective Joseph”Joey” Quinn in the TV series Dexter. He has also starred in other TV shows and movies. In recent years, Desmond Harrington's weight loss has caught the attention of fans. He looks much smaller than he did in previous years.
Desmond Harrington's weight loss caught many people by surprise. In fact, some fans could barely recognise him anymore. Learn why he lost weight and other facts about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Desmond Harrington
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19th October 1976
|Age
|45 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Savannah, Georgia, United States of America
|Current residence
|The Bronx, New York, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5' 11"
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|157
|Weight in kilograms
|71
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Single
|Father
|Michael Harrington
|Mother
|Mary Harrington
|Alma mater
|Manhattan College
|Profession
|Actor
|@desharrington
|@desmondharrington
Who is Desmond Harrington?
Desmond Harrington is an actor who has been in the film and television industry for over two decades. His work earned him the Best Actor Award at the Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema in 2004.
How old is Desmond Harrington?
The actor is 45 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th October 1976, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.
Where is Desmond Harrington from?
The actor was born in Savannah, Georgia, United States of America. His parents, Michael and Mary, raised him in The Bronx, New York, United States of America. He owns an apartment in The Bronx, New York.
Educational background
The actor went to a Catholic school for 12 years. After high school, he joined Manhattan College.
Career
Before becoming an actor, Harrington worked as a labourer, a landscaper and a cold caller at a brokerage company. He was also a bartender in Manhattan.
One of his friends asked him to take an acting class. This made him discover his passion for acting.
He made his acting debut in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc in 1999. He has 44 acting credits.
Television series and movies
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Taken
|2002
|Jesse Keys - Adult
|Dragnet
|2003 - 2004
|Det. Jimmy McCarron/ Det. Dexter McCarron
|Saturday Night Live
|2006
|Jamba Juice Customer
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|2006
|Tim Rainey
|Kidnapped
|2006
|Kenneth Cantrell
|Sons & Daughters
|2006 - 2007
|Wylie Blake
|Rescue Me
|2007
|Troy
|Fort Pit
|2007
|Mike Sokeletski
|Family of Secrets
|2010
|Michael Morris
|Justified
|2012
|Fletcher 'The Ice Pick' Nix
|Gossip Girl
|2009 - 2012
|Jack Bass
|Dexter
|2008 - 2013
|Det. Joseph 'Joey' Quinn
|Those Who Kill
|2014
|Bronte
|The Astronaut Wives Club
|2015
|Alan Shepard
|Limitless
|2015
|FBI Agent Casey Rooks
|Shooter
|2016 - 2017
|Lon Scott
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|2017
|Officer Maldack
|Sneaky Pete
|2017 - 2018
|Joe
|Elementary
|2018
|Michael
|Manhunt
|2020
|FBI Head Louis Freeh
Films and videos
|Title
|Year
|Role
|The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
|1999
|Aulon
|Drop Back Ten
|2000
|Spanks Voley
|Boiler Room
|2000
|JP Marlin Trainee (uncredited)
|Massholes
|2000
|Bing
|My First Mister
|2001
|Randy
|The Hole
|2001
|Mike
|Riding in Cars with Boys
|2001
|Bobby
|We Were Soldiers
|2002
|Sp4 Bill Beck
|Ghost Ship
|2002
|Ferriman
|Life Makes Sense If You're Famous
|2002
|Jay
|Love Object
|2003
|Kenneth Winslow
|Wrong Turn
|2003
|Chris Flynn
|Three Way
|2004
|Ralph Hagen
|Bottoms Up
|2006
|Rusty #1
|Taphephobia
|2006
|Mike Hollister
|Stories USA
|2007
|Jay
|Exit Speed
|2008
|Sam Cutter
|Blind Serenade
|2008
|-
|Timer
|2009
|Dan the Man
|Life Is Hot in Cracktown
|2009
|Benny
|Not Since You
|2009
|Sam Nelson
|The Dark Knight Rises
|2012
|Uniform
|The Neon Demon
|2016
|Jack
|Butterfly in the Typewriter
|TBA
|Jack Kerouac
What is Desmond Harrington's net worth?
The actor has a net worth of $4 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting gigs.
Who is Desmond Harrington's wife?
The actor is yet to get married. He appears to be single at the moment. His dating history shows he was with Amber Valletta between 1999 and 2000.
He also dated Jennifer Meyer in 2002 and Eve Mauro from 2010 to 2012. His most publicised relationship was with Amanda Seyfried in 2012. The two parted ways in 2013. Since then, he has kept his dating life away from the cameras.
How did Desmond Harrington lose so much weight?
Between roles, fans noticed Desmond Harrington's weight loss. He had a more chiselled appearance. His physical changes sparked rumours online.
The actor put rumours to rest when he clarified his weight loss was due to eating healthier and exercising.
How much weight did Quinn on Dexter lose? It is not clear how much weight he lost, but people speculate about 30 pounds.
Is Desmond Harrington sick?
Desmond Harrington's skinny appearance sparked rumours he was sick. Some accused Desmond Harrington of using dr*gs. However, this information is incorrect.
The actor is not sick, and neither is he abusing substances. He lost weight by running and eating better.
How tall is Desmond Harrington?
The actor is 5' 11" or 180 centimetres tall. After Dexter Quinn's weight loss, he weighs about 157 pounds or 71 kilograms. His eyes are blue, and he has brown hair.
Desmond Harrington's weight loss has attracted concern from fans. He has since clarified that he is not sick and has lost weight by watching his diet and running.
