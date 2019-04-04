Global site navigation

Desmond Harrington Dexter's bio: wife, drastic weight loss, is he sick?
Сelebrity biographies

by  Ben William Cyprine Apindi

Desmond Harrington is a talented actor famous for portraying the character of Detective Joseph”Joey” Quinn in the TV series Dexter. He has also starred in other TV shows and movies. In recent years, Desmond Harrington's weight loss has caught the attention of fans. He looks much smaller than he did in previous years.

How tall is Desmond Harrington?
The actor arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon's "The Neon Demon" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Steve Granitz/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Desmond Harrington's weight loss caught many people by surprise. In fact, some fans could barely recognise him anymore. Learn why he lost weight and other facts about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full nameDesmond Harrington
GenderMale
Date of birth19th October 1976
Age45 years (as of 2022)
Place of birthSavannah, Georgia, United States of America
Current residenceThe Bronx, New York, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Zodiac signLibra
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5' 11"
Height in centimetres180
Weight in pounds157
Weight in kilograms71
Hair colour Brown
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusSingle
FatherMichael Harrington
MotherMary Harrington
Alma materManhattan College
Profession Actor
Twitter@desharrington
Instagram@desmondharrington

Who is Desmond Harrington?

Desmond Harrington is an actor who has been in the film and television industry for over two decades. His work earned him the Best Actor Award at the Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema in 2004.

How old is Desmond Harrington?

The actor is 45 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th October 1976, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

desmond harrington sick
The actor as Alan Shephard in The Astronaut Wives Club. Photo: @Cook Allender/Disney General Entertainment
Source: Getty Images

Where is Desmond Harrington from?

The actor was born in Savannah, Georgia, United States of America. His parents, Michael and Mary, raised him in The Bronx, New York, United States of America. He owns an apartment in The Bronx, New York.

Educational background

The actor went to a Catholic school for 12 years. After high school, he joined Manhattan College.

Career

Before becoming an actor, Harrington worked as a labourer, a landscaper and a cold caller at a brokerage company. He was also a bartender in Manhattan.

One of his friends asked him to take an acting class. This made him discover his passion for acting.

He made his acting debut in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc in 1999. He has 44 acting credits.

Television series and movies

TitleYearRole
Taken2002Jesse Keys - Adult
Dragnet 2003 - 2004 Det. Jimmy McCarron/ Det. Dexter McCarron
Saturday Night Live 2006Jamba Juice Customer
Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2006Tim Rainey
Kidnapped2006Kenneth Cantrell
Sons & Daughters 2006 - 2007Wylie Blake
Rescue Me2007Troy
Fort Pit 2007Mike Sokeletski
Family of Secrets2010Michael Morris
Justified2012Fletcher 'The Ice Pick' Nix
Gossip Girl 2009 - 2012Jack Bass
Dexter 2008 - 2013Det. Joseph 'Joey' Quinn
Those Who Kill2014Bronte
The Astronaut Wives Club2015Alan Shepard
Limitless2015FBI Agent Casey Rooks
Shooter2016 - 2017Lon Scott
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 2017Officer Maldack
Sneaky Pete 2017 - 2018Joe
Elementary 2018Michael
Manhunt 2020FBI Head Louis Freeh

Films and videos

TitleYearRole
The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc1999Aulon
Drop Back Ten2000Spanks Voley
Boiler Room2000JP Marlin Trainee (uncredited)
Massholes2000Bing
My First Mister2001Randy
The Hole2001Mike
Riding in Cars with Boys2001Bobby
We Were Soldiers2002Sp4 Bill Beck
Ghost Ship2002Ferriman
Life Makes Sense If You're Famous2002Jay
Love Object2003Kenneth Winslow
Wrong Turn2003Chris Flynn
Three Way2004Ralph Hagen
Bottoms Up2006Rusty #1
Taphephobia2006Mike Hollister
Stories USA2007Jay
Exit Speed2008Sam Cutter
Blind Serenade 2008-
Timer2009Dan the Man
Life Is Hot in Cracktown2009Benny
Not Since You2009Sam Nelson
The Dark Knight Rises2012Uniform
The Neon Demon2016Jack
Butterfly in the Typewriter TBAJack Kerouac

What is Desmond Harrington's net worth?

The actor has a net worth of $4 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting gigs.

Who is Desmond Harrington's wife?

The actor is yet to get married. He appears to be single at the moment. His dating history shows he was with Amber Valletta between 1999 and 2000.

He also dated Jennifer Meyer in 2002 and Eve Mauro from 2010 to 2012. His most publicised relationship was with Amanda Seyfried in 2012. The two parted ways in 2013. Since then, he has kept his dating life away from the cameras.

desmond harrington's skinny
The actor as Agent Casey Rooks in New York. Photo: @David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

How did Desmond Harrington lose so much weight?

Between roles, fans noticed Desmond Harrington's weight loss. He had a more chiselled appearance. His physical changes sparked rumours online.

The actor put rumours to rest when he clarified his weight loss was due to eating healthier and exercising.

How much weight did Quinn on Dexter lose? It is not clear how much weight he lost, but people speculate about 30 pounds.

Is Desmond Harrington sick?

Desmond Harrington's skinny appearance sparked rumours he was sick. Some accused Desmond Harrington of using dr*gs. However, this information is incorrect.

The actor is not sick, and neither is he abusing substances. He lost weight by running and eating better.

How tall is Desmond Harrington?

The actor is 5' 11" or 180 centimetres tall. After Dexter Quinn's weight loss, he weighs about 157 pounds or 71 kilograms. His eyes are blue, and he has brown hair.

Desmond Harrington's weight loss has attracted concern from fans. He has since clarified that he is not sick and has lost weight by watching his diet and running.

