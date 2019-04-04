Desmond Harrington Dexter's bio: wife, drastic weight loss, is he sick?

Desmond Harrington is a talented actor famous for portraying the character of Detective Joseph”Joey” Quinn in the TV series Dexter. He has also starred in other TV shows and movies. In recent years, Desmond Harrington's weight loss has caught the attention of fans. He looks much smaller than he did in previous years.

The actor arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon's "The Neon Demon" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Desmond Harrington's weight loss caught many people by surprise. In fact, some fans could barely recognise him anymore. Learn why he lost weight and other facts about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Desmond Harrington Gender Male Date of birth 19th October 1976 Age 45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, United States of America Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 157 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Father Michael Harrington Mother Mary Harrington Alma mater Manhattan College Profession Actor Twitter @desharrington Instagram @desmondharrington

Who is Desmond Harrington?

Desmond Harrington is an actor who has been in the film and television industry for over two decades. His work earned him the Best Actor Award at the Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema in 2004.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is Desmond Harrington?

The actor is 45 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th October 1976, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

The actor as Alan Shephard in The Astronaut Wives Club. Photo: @Cook Allender/Disney General Entertainment

Source: Getty Images

Where is Desmond Harrington from?

The actor was born in Savannah, Georgia, United States of America. His parents, Michael and Mary, raised him in The Bronx, New York, United States of America. He owns an apartment in The Bronx, New York.

Educational background

The actor went to a Catholic school for 12 years. After high school, he joined Manhattan College.

Career

Before becoming an actor, Harrington worked as a labourer, a landscaper and a cold caller at a brokerage company. He was also a bartender in Manhattan.

One of his friends asked him to take an acting class. This made him discover his passion for acting.

He made his acting debut in The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc in 1999. He has 44 acting credits.

Television series and movies

Title Year Role Taken 2002 Jesse Keys - Adult Dragnet 2003 - 2004 Det. Jimmy McCarron/ Det. Dexter McCarron Saturday Night Live 2006 Jamba Juice Customer Law & Order: Criminal Intent 2006 Tim Rainey Kidnapped 2006 Kenneth Cantrell Sons & Daughters 2006 - 2007 Wylie Blake Rescue Me 2007 Troy Fort Pit 2007 Mike Sokeletski Family of Secrets 2010 Michael Morris Justified 2012 Fletcher 'The Ice Pick' Nix Gossip Girl 2009 - 2012 Jack Bass Dexter 2008 - 2013 Det. Joseph 'Joey' Quinn Those Who Kill 2014 Bronte The Astronaut Wives Club 2015 Alan Shepard Limitless 2015 FBI Agent Casey Rooks Shooter 2016 - 2017 Lon Scott Brooklyn Nine-Nine 2017 Officer Maldack Sneaky Pete 2017 - 2018 Joe Elementary 2018 Michael Manhunt 2020 FBI Head Louis Freeh

Films and videos

Title Year Role The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc 1999 Aulon Drop Back Ten 2000 Spanks Voley Boiler Room 2000 JP Marlin Trainee (uncredited) Massholes 2000 Bing My First Mister 2001 Randy The Hole 2001 Mike Riding in Cars with Boys 2001 Bobby We Were Soldiers 2002 Sp4 Bill Beck Ghost Ship 2002 Ferriman Life Makes Sense If You're Famous 2002 Jay Love Object 2003 Kenneth Winslow Wrong Turn 2003 Chris Flynn Three Way 2004 Ralph Hagen Bottoms Up 2006 Rusty #1 Taphephobia 2006 Mike Hollister Stories USA 2007 Jay Exit Speed 2008 Sam Cutter Blind Serenade 2008 - Timer 2009 Dan the Man Life Is Hot in Cracktown 2009 Benny Not Since You 2009 Sam Nelson The Dark Knight Rises 2012 Uniform The Neon Demon 2016 Jack Butterfly in the Typewriter TBA Jack Kerouac

What is Desmond Harrington's net worth?

The actor has a net worth of $4 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting gigs.

Who is Desmond Harrington's wife?

The actor is yet to get married. He appears to be single at the moment. His dating history shows he was with Amber Valletta between 1999 and 2000.

He also dated Jennifer Meyer in 2002 and Eve Mauro from 2010 to 2012. His most publicised relationship was with Amanda Seyfried in 2012. The two parted ways in 2013. Since then, he has kept his dating life away from the cameras.

The actor as Agent Casey Rooks in New York. Photo: @David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How did Desmond Harrington lose so much weight?

Between roles, fans noticed Desmond Harrington's weight loss. He had a more chiselled appearance. His physical changes sparked rumours online.

The actor put rumours to rest when he clarified his weight loss was due to eating healthier and exercising.

How much weight did Quinn on Dexter lose? It is not clear how much weight he lost, but people speculate about 30 pounds.

Is Desmond Harrington sick?

Desmond Harrington's skinny appearance sparked rumours he was sick. Some accused Desmond Harrington of using dr*gs. However, this information is incorrect.

The actor is not sick, and neither is he abusing substances. He lost weight by running and eating better.

How tall is Desmond Harrington?

The actor is 5' 11" or 180 centimetres tall. After Dexter Quinn's weight loss, he weighs about 157 pounds or 71 kilograms. His eyes are blue, and he has brown hair.

Desmond Harrington's weight loss has attracted concern from fans. He has since clarified that he is not sick and has lost weight by watching his diet and running.

READ ALSO: Mike Chen's bio: age, nationality, partner, net worth, restaurant

Legit.ng recently published Mike Chen's biography. Chen is a famous YouTube celebrity who runs multiple channels, each with a significant following. He is a foodie who enjoys cooking and eating.

He has seven YouTube channels as of 2022. The food blogger recently moved from Seattle, Washington, to Dallas, Texas, where he hopes to establish a restaurant.

Source: Legit.ng