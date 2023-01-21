How to pin comments on Instagram: a guide for iOS and Android

Pinning a remark on Instagram has many benefits. This feature makes it easier for users to access important information quickly. It also allows you to highlight information of your choice, which will display prominently at the very top. If you need to learn how to pin comments on Instagram, here is a simple guide to help you.

Pinning what someone said on Instagram allows you to respond quickly to essential conversations. With all these benefits, the feature is definitely worth your try. Learn how to pin comments on Instagram quickly without difficulty.

How to pin comments on Instagram

When you pin a comment, it will remain at the top of the list and display prominently to people visiting your post. That way, most people can see your most important messages and can easily reply to them. Pinning something will also help keep the conversation organized, making it easier for everyone to follow.

How do you pin a comment on Instagram?

The process is simple. These steps will guide you on how to pin a comment on Instagram:

Go to the post where you want to pin something. Open the section and select the message of your choice. Tap on it, and a blue section will appear at the top of your page with the pin icon. Tap on the icon, and you will have successfully pinned it.

Through the above simple steps, the comment will be the first thing people will see when scrolling through your post.

How to pin comments on Instagram live

The latest Instagram update allows members to pin comments on live posts. That way, viewers can know your intention in the video since only some followers will be available to join you live from the beginning. The pinned message will help those who join late to know what you are talking about.

The following guide will assist you with how to pin Instagram comments live:

Open your Instagram app. Tap on your profile picture at the top left of your account page. A page will pop up with the title "Add to story". Tap on "Camera"; just below the page, select "Live". Start streaming the live video. Add your own statement, or tap on a message from someone else that you want to pin. Tap on the "Pin comment" button, and you will have successfully pinned it.

How to pin comments on Instagram (iPhone)

Here is how to pin your own comment on Instagram, or a message from another user, on the iPhone app:

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone. Find the post where you want to pin your statement. Once on the post, find the comments button between the "send" and "like" buttons. Move to the message you want to pin and swipe it to the left. Tap on the "Pin" icon. The "Pin Comment" icon will appear. Tap on it. You will have successfully pinned it.

How to pin comments on Instagram (Android)

Below is a guide on how to pin a comment for those using Android:

Open the Instagram app from your Android gadget. Select the comment you are targeting to pin and tap on it. Once you tap, and check at the top of your screen, you will find a toolbar. From the toolbar, tap the "Pin" icon, and you will have successfully pinned your comment.

How many comments can you pin on Instagram?

You can highlight up to three statements on any post. Why only three? Pinned statements are designed to draw attention. By limiting the number of pinned comments, Instagram ensures that each post only highlights the most noteworthy information. That also helps draw attention away from any particularly negative or inappropriate information.

When deciding which information to pin on your posts, consider the content of each statement. All you want is to pin statements that will be useful and informative to your followers.

Further, you want to stay on topic and respond to the post's content. Pinning statements off-topic from the post can create confusion among your followers and may even lead to negative interactions.

Effective use of Instagram-pinned comments

Highlighted statements are one of the best methods of drawing attention to crucial messages and conversations. By pinning information, you make it remain at the top of the list, giving it more visibility and engagement.

You can use pinned information to:

Promote a giveaway or contest.

Highlight an important announcement.

Direct customers to a particular link.

Further, brands can use pinned information to answer frequently asked questions and provide helpful information in an organized way.

Pinned statements can also allow brands to moderate ideas and help manage conversations. When used effectively, they can boost engagement and increase brand awareness.

Making pinned information engaging and relevant is central to their success. You can do that by:

Including a call-to-action in the information, such as an incentive to take a desired action or a link to a landing page.

Using relevant hashtags and emojis in the statement to draw attention and make it stand out.

Seeing that the information is purposeful and reflects the tone of your brand.

Careful use of pinned statements can effectively increase engagement and reach new audiences.

Why can't I pin a comment on Instagram?

You can't highlight a message on Instagram because only the post's creator can pin it. However, if someone else posts something on your account and you are the post's creator, you can pin a comment to the post.

How do I allow pinning comments on Instagram?

You don't need any special procedure to allow the pinning of comments on Instagram. The basic process is you tap the comment button on the post, then tap and hold the specific statement you'd like to pin. Next, select a pin from the pop-up menu. It will appear pinned at the top of all other statements until you unpin it.

How do you edit comments on Instagram?

You cannot edit comments on Instagram. If you want to change a statement, you can only delete it and write a new one. To delete a statement on Instagram, go to the information you want to delete, long press it and the delete icon will appear.

Highlighting messages on Instagram is a great way to draw attention to valuable information and conversations. It can help you stay on topic, boost engagement, and increase brand awareness. From promoting giveaways and contests to answering frequently asked questions, learning how to pin comments on Instagram is a great way to engage with your audience.

