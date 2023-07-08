Ace super-talented Nigerian female drummer Ara recently made a heart-throbbing return to the major music scenes, and it has been stirring attentions

Before Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Tiwa Savage started shutting down arenas across Europe, America there was once a super-talented lady that used to be called the queen of drums and stage performance, Aralola Olumuyiwa known by many simply as Ara.

Legit.ng recently got to talk with the ace entertainer, who shared what it has been like making a full-scale return to music and even going on tours.

Ara, who is currently on a summer tour across Europe, once shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons how she was evicted from her home with her only child and used to feed on kitchen leftovers.

But seeing recent clips and photos of the Queen of Drums going on tours would only fill the belly of a true optimist with joy that this super-talented woman has stirred through all that life has thrown her way and is set to rise again like a phoenix.

"My current tour is about promoting the Yoruba culture" - Ara shared

"I am currently on tour in Spain and would be touring around the Iberian pennisula from June 28-July 28 I am all over Spain, and it has been fantastic. Most of my sounds are new and refreshing to many of the Oyinbos who have attended my shows. The theme of my performances have been a true reflections of the Yoruba culture and tradition."

She noted that she takes time to teach the Oyinbos about the Yoruba culture at every show.

"I did a performance at Tenerife which the theme was folklore. No western instrument was on my stage everything were I used to perform sing were all indigenious to Nigeria. I also played my talking drum and taught them about it.

I am still the only internationally renowned female talking drummer - Ara

The Queen of Drum, during our chat, gave a spite of bragging rites, noting that she's still the only globally recognised female talking drummer artist and performer.

Many might not know Ara has worked on the same record with American multiple Grammy-Award-winner Stevie Wonder and has shared the same space with Jamaican legend Wyclef Jean.

Ara also revealed that:

"I have been repping my culture (Yoruba), Lagos, and the Naija. I have been promoting Naija fully at every opportunity I get. I also noticed that the applause was always overwhelming each time I spoke about Nigeria. And what I gained from this experience was that we need to own our narrative and tell our own stories the way it should be told. Proudly Naija to the core."

Ara shares her story of how she fell from grace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ara shared for the first time publicly a touching story of how she lost everything and went flat broke back in 2019.

The ace entertainer disclosed at the unveiling of her reality TV show, Ekoinspireme, that losing everything from her cars to her landlord throwing her out of her house and not knowing where her next meal would come from were enormous inspirations for her to want to give back to the society.

Ara further shared how she had to stay at a hotel for over a year and lived on the food meant for the kitchen staff.

