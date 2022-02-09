When you are attracted to a girl and have strong feelings for her, you will do anything to win her over. It is even simpler when she likes you back. However, the odds that the feelings will be mutual are considerably low when the girl you love loves someone else.

A woman using a smartphone on the bed. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

What should I do if the girl I love loves someone else? This situation is always easy for many men, especially if you are hitting it off with the girl for the first few moments. No one wants to give up easily on the person they have a strong connection with. However, by being her friend and showing her how great you are, she might have a change of heart.

Text message ideas to send to a girl who is in love with another guy

Texting is the easiest way of communicating with a girl. Thus, show your charm, affection, and interest towards her with good texting skills when you have the opportunity.

A woman sitting in a car. Photo: @tima-miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

If you do it right and choose the right words, too, there is always a possibility of her leaving her current relationship for you. You don’t have to be a poet to send the right message. Here is a list of text messages ideas to send to a girl in love with another guy. Her heart will soften for you.

If loving you was a job, I’d be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate. I’d even be willing to work for free.

Together is where we belong, and I cannot imagine it any other way in this world.

Forget the butterflies; I feel the whole zoo when you are around me.

If someone asked me to describe you in just two words, I’d say “Simply Amazing.”

What on earth did I think about all the time before I met you?

I really hate it when you are upset because I cannot stand seeing you that way.

Your beauty, inside and out, still lives me agape.

I would never let you stop blossoming if you were a flower because I’d always want to keep you.

Your smile is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.

They say when you meet that special someone, you will just know. The first time I saw you, that was it. I knew you were the only one for me.

I would climb a thousand mountains and swim across the seas just to see you have a smile.

If you were a movie, I’d watch you over and over again.

Are your legs tired? Because you’ve been running through my mind all day.

Man, my cheeks hurt. I need to stop smiling so much, but I can’t stop. This is all your fault.

You are amazing and perfect in every way. D*mn, autocorrect, I mean good morning.

Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and save the day. You are mine.

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.

There are only two times that I want to be with you; Now and forever.

In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you.

When I look at you, when I think of you, I feel I am in paradise.

You know I really want you to come over, but you’re so hot my air condition bill would skyrocket the second you stepped foot in the door.

I’d love to send your mother some flowers just because she raised such a wonderful daughter.

If nothing lasts forever, can I be your nothing?

Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone. We find with another, and you are my other one. Let’s find it.

There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing throbbing moment. Honestly, that’s what I feel about you.

You are my greatest adventure.

Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away, and I can find no voice in all the things I want to say. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak for my heart.

And I’d choose you; in a hundred of lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you, and I’d still choose you again.

Let’s commit the perfect crime; you steal my heart, and I’ll steal yours.

I now understand why it never worked out with someone else. I was supposed to find and end up with you.

If I could give you one thing in life: the chance to see yourself through my eyes, you would only realize how special and unique you are to me.

What to do when the person you love loves someone else

A woman in a black long-sleeved shirt holding her rose gold iPhone. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Source: UGC

If the girl I love loves another guy, it is best not to give up on her without a fair fight to win her over. First, you need to get close to her and find out what she thinks about you. Before you move to begin to woo her, first of all, gauge her relationship and its pro and cons, whether they are likely to separate. Regardless of the situation, you will be prepared how best to win her over.

Here are tips on what to do to win her when the person you love loves someone else.

1. Ask about her interests

If you want to become friends, you need to ask her questions about her interests. Showing interest in her passions will bond you two instantly and forge a friendship. You can focus on questions around what she is proud of her accomplishments, traits, skills, favourite TV shows and movies, and her opinion about things.

2. Complement her personality

By now, you have learned a few things about her based on how she describes herself. First, women like to be appreciated for what they do or who they are. Although you love her, you should maintain being friends first; therefore, avoid complimenting her attractive as this might be uncomfortable bearing she loves someone else already.

You should be specific and sincere in appreciating something about her personality. Besides, although they like compliments, you should not overdo it with too much praise as this comes off as desperate.

3. Help her out

Doing acts of service has proven to be the best way of expressing your love in a friendly way. People always need help with something, and showing it to her can express your care. You can pick her out, accompany her to an event or even cook her meal.

These deeds show your reliability as a friend, and rather than telling her how you feel about it, show her. Indeed, Actions speaks louder than words.

4. Make her laugh

Everyone likes to be happy and around happy people. It’s no doubt that women like funny people who make them laugh. If you make her laugh, she will always look forward to meeting you and elevating her moods. Good times will always strengthen your friendship.

5. Have inside jokes between you two only

Having jokes and funny lines that only you two understand spices up your friendship and makes it more intimate, thus making it stronger.

6. Do not flirt

You need to tone down the romantic part. Although you like her, you should not ruin your friendship by letting your feelings away too early. Flirting will make things so uncomfortable if you’ve not built the trust first.

7. Act the way you would around your male friends

Before a woman trusts you, she needs to be sure you’re not putting an act. You need to act the same way around her and your friends too. Nothing should change. Besides, you should never try to impress her around her friends and your friends too.

8. Spend quality time with her

Women like attention. When you give her undivided attention and spend hours together, your relationship is bound to grow. You can achieve this by having quality conversations that will keep her looking forward to being with you. Besides, listen to her feelings and let her talk without distraction, not just you.

9. Comfort her

Offer a shoulder for her to lean on when she is going through a difficult time. You can also try and reach her out even when she doesn’t ask for it. You should offer her emotional support and even help her in decision making. However, refrain from doing too much. You’re giving help, and you want her input too.

10. Express your feelings

You can now tell her the truth when your friendship deepens, and your feelings cannot be hidden anymore. You should express your emotions in the best way possible. Be completely open emotionally.

She will be surprised, so do not do it harshly. Just be clear about how you feel and don’t have expectations after expressing yourself. Just beware it might cost your friendship with her as most times, she might not have seen the romantic feelings you had.

Finally, remember that she loves someone else, and you should respect her current love situation. By telling her how you feel, it’s no doubt you’ve put her in a difficult position. You should therefore honour her decision whether at the moment or later.

READ ALSO: How to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend: 25 things to talk about

Do you want to know how to strike up a conversation with your girlfriend? Or possibly what to chat about on the phone with your girlfriend?

Legit.ng recently published an article that will be beneficial to you, and you will learn how to conduct many exciting talks with your partner. Check out this post for some conversation topics with your partner.

Source: Legit.ng