Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself on her birthday

The veteran Nollywood actress turned 52 on July 19 and had a beautiful photoshoot to mark the day

Kate Henshaw is one Nigerian celebrity who keeps fans in awe of her style and fit physique.

To celebrate her 52nd birthday on July 19, the veteran Nollywood actress took to social media to celebrate.

The actress turned 52 Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

In honour of her special day, the actress and mother of one held a photo shoot showing fans three versions of herself.

Check them out below:

1. Fit K8: Kate Henshaw poses in sport gear

It is no news that Henshaw is a fitness lover.

Here, the actress shows off her fit body in a sports bra and a pair of grey workout leggings. She wore her hair in two braided pigtails.

2. Fab K8: Kate Henshaw slays in green look

Here, the legs came out to play in a beautiful ribbed mini dress. The look featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a big bow in the front.

She sported a honey blond wavy lace wig.

3. Fun K8: Kate Henshaw stuns in black look

And for the third look, the actress wrapped her pigtails in buns and sported a black jumpsuit embellished in fringe.

The long-sleeved look featured a high neckline and straight pants.

Source: Legit.ng