Lucia Efstathiou’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, parents

Lucia Efstathiou is a budding British actress, model, and voiceover artist. She began her career as a model working with renowned brands and also appearing in several commercials. The youngster is well-known for her roles in a few movies, such as Eternals (2021).

Lucia Efstathiou developed an interest in acting when she was five but had to wait until 10 to officially launch her career. She has appeared in a few movies and has impressed many people with her acting skills.

Profile summary

Full name Lucia Efstathiou Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 2006 Age 15 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 32-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-81 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Mother Sarah Father Andy Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts Profession Actress, model, voiceover artist Net worth $250 thousand - $300 thousand

Lucia Efstathiou’s biography

The young actress was born in London, England, United Kingdom. Lucia Efstathiou’s parents are Sarah and Andy Efstathiou. She grew up alongside her sister Elena who is two years older than her.

She joined the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts and completed her training in acting in 2019. Besides acting, the youngster has also received training on fight choreography, wire training and Bo staff choreography.

What is Lucia Efstathiou’s age?

The budding model was born on 22 September 2006, and thus, she is 15 years old as of July 2022. Additionally, her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Lucia Efstathiou do for a living?

Lucia is an up-and-coming actress, model, and voiceover artist. She first caught the public eye when she showcased her acrobatic skills in The Bartered Bride opera by Kentish. The performing artist also ventured into the modelling world at a tender.

As a child fashion model, she has worked with some top brands and appeared in commercials for companies such as Furniture Village. She is signed by Grace & Galor management.

Lucia Efstathiou’s movies

The company Mark Jermin manages her acting career. Her acting debut came in 2019, and currently, the young entertainer has three acting credits. Here is a list of her movies:

Eternals (2021) as Natural history museum student

(2021) as Natural history museum student Are We Dead Yet (2019) as Annabel

(2019) as Annabel My Hero (2019) as Lottie

What is Lucia Efstathiou’s net worth?

According to News Unzip, the model’s net worth is estimated to be between $250 thousand and $300 thousand. However, this source of information is not trustworthy and, thus, not reliable.

How tall is Lucia Efstathiou?

She stands at 5 feet and 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs about 99 pounds (45 kilograms). The entertainer’s measurements are 32-24-32 inches (81-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Lucia Efstathiou

Lucia Efstathiou is a promising young actress with three acting credits. She also pursues modelling as a profession and has made significant progress since launching her career.

