The first half of 2023 experienced several jarring headlines around the Nigerian entertainment industry; some were pleasant to the ears, others left fans at the crossroads of choosing between personality and talent or just blindly making a bold decision

Nigerians were more than ever entertained and occasionally sober with all the good, bad, and ugly news their faves brought them

In the first half, the industry dished out a couple of goodies, from Davido's re-emergence to his cheating allegation down to Yvonne Nelson's memoir drama with Tonto Dikeh and Iyanaya.

Legit.ng took a moment to recap the events in both Nollywood and the music industry that left outstanding marks on the minds of netizens.

From Davido's Anita Brown, Alex Ekubo's messy engagement, to Davido's iconic return; notable moments of 2023's first half.

However, we must recognise the buzz that came with Davido's return, the style and manner in which he took over the whole scene, as he has since always been the topic despite the turnouts.

Davido Flies in brand new 2023 Mercedes-Maybach

The DMW boss set social media abuzz with the 'Timeless Album" gift he presented to himself after the rigorous process that led to the success of his fourth studio album.

The limited edition car, reportedly worth about ₦500 million, was designed by Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year, and Mercedes produced only 150 of them.

The artist must have spent a fortune on the delivery of the Mercedes-Maybach S680 because it was flown into the country as opposed to his Rolls Royce, which was delivered and took months to arrive.

Banky W loses to Labour Party's Attah Thadeus at Federal Constituency seat

Nigerian R&B singer Banky W lost a national seat in the federal House of Representatives to Labour Party (LP) candidate Thaddeus Attah. Banky, who ran for office on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform, polled 18,666 votes, while Attah won the seat with a total of 24,075 votes, Vanguard reports.

The news about the singer's loss to Labour Party's Attah Thaddeus got many talking. Fans and celebrities took to various platforms to express their sadness while noting that the platform he played under catalysed his failure.

Alex Ekubo's ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu reveals messy things about actor

The saga between the actor and his estranged lover would have ended in December 2022 if they had resolved their differences amicably, even without being an item. But to everyone's surprise, there was a spillover to the following year, 2023, as Fancy felt played on and decided to expose all the messy incidents she had endured in the relationship.

She subsequently revealed that Alexx had co-written the apology letter she shared on social media in December last year to ensure all she said was in his favour.

Following her two-part tell-all interviews with known blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, Fancy's revelations against the actor shook the internet for days.

She disclosed that Alex didn't sleep with her for 5 years while we dated, and he asked her to sleep with other men. Also, he hinted that she would foot the cost of their planned wedding, among many others.

Davido calls Burna Boy new cat, Nigerians react

On June 8, Davido sparked an uproar after he tagged Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy as a new cat in the industry, along with Fireboy Dml, Rema, Mayorkun, and Asake.

Social media became a frenzy as Burna Boy and Davido fans gave their hot takes. Davido put himself and Wizkid ahead of Burna Boy, but he left out singer and owner of the YBNL label Olamide, which apparently disappointed some of his fans.

However, in another video from the same interview, Davido described how he contacted Olamide for a feature on his Timeless album and called him a legend.

After Davido made his remark, Burna Boy's sister Nissi reacted on social media. In a post on her Instagram story, she hinted that their aim was to give the 30BG crooner high blood pressure.

However, many wondered how Burna Boy would respond to the remark. The following day, he shared photos from his successful show at the London show and celebrated the history he made at the 80,000-capacity international venue.

Burna Boy makes history with sold-out London stadium concert

On June 4, Burna Boy made history by becoming the first African performer to headline a stadium event in the UK.

At the London Stadium, 80,000 sold-out spectators sang back-to-back to the Grammy Award winner's Afrobeats songs.

The managers of the London Stadium recognised the immaculate achievement by awarding Burna Boy with a golden plaque of honour for setting a milestone at their facility.

Banky W's alleged cheating on Adesua, fans drag the singer

Nigerian singer Banky W sparked reactions online when the contentious Instagram blog Gist Lover put speculations in the minds of people about having an affair with his ex-signee Niyiola. The alleged side chick was also said to be expecting a child.

Reacting to the sudden scandal, they shared sessions from the Sunday service that followed.

The photos also include scenes of Banky W. speaking at church and the Nollywood actress mingling with the congregation.

Captioning their posts, Banky W wrote, "Excess Love", which threw rumour mongers off balance on what to hold on to.

Anita Brown spills dirty on Davido

This viral episode held every Nigerian online in a chokehold, regardless of the artist they stanned.

This saga has many heads, but we promise to hit the closest one.

Legit.ng broke the news that Anita Brown previously announced that she was carrying Davido's child but then withdrew the statement and claimed that her Instagram had been hacked.

The American woman later came out to disclose that she met Davido in Dubai in 2017, providing further evidence to support her claims that she was not only dating him but also expecting his child.

The American woman used social media to announce her pregnancy and to talk with Davido and his cousin, who begged her to terminate it.

As if that wasn't enough, she kept firing daily shots at the DMW boss until she suddenly resorted to repentance and forgiveness, stating that she had moved on from the singer.

Even as it stands, netizens have yet to recover from her traumatic pull-off and are still expecting another sudden bombshell she might likely unleash at any time.

Although several other women came out to make individual claims of having had an affair with the Afrobeats star, some resulted in children. But Anita's outburst was the most talked about.

Yvonne Nelson's 'Book of Worms'

While Nigerians were experiencing Anita Brown's wahala, our Ghana brothers were entertained by the unrefined gists in Yvonne Nelson's memoir, where she attacked singer Iyanya for cheating on her with Tonto Dikeh.

"I am Not Yvonne Nelson" dwells on her mother's shocking deception about her father's identity, her alleged pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie its subsequent termination, and her ex-lover Iyanya's alleged cheating affair with actress Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne's outburst has been buzzing on the internet as the book continues to increase its sellout numbers.

Source: Legit.ng