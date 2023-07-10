Tiwa Savage was recently in Saudi Arabia where she entertained music lovers to a thrilling performance

For the show, the Somebody Son crooner opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a Prada jumpsuit

Several fans and fashion lovers who saw photos of the look posted on her Instagram page have complimented the singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is a big fan of high-end fashion which sees her pulling off some impressive styles in luxury pieces.

For her performance in Saudi Arabia, the singer opted for an all-black ensemble.

Tiwa Savage wore a Prada jumpsuit for her performance Credit: @tiwasavage, Prada

Source: Instagram

The mother of one kept her look flirty without showing skin, perhaps, in a bid to honour the religious nation big on modesty.

Price check: Tiwa Savage's designer ensemble

The Water & Garri star donned a black Re-Nylon jumpsuit by Prada which sells for a whopping N2,132,790 ($ 2,750) on the brand's official website.

Tying the upper part of the jumpsuit around her waist, she paired it with a black sheer top and wore a Wonder Cup Top by Astuko Kudo which retails for N2,132,790 (£287).

Check out the look below:

Netizens compliment Tiwa Savage over black outfit

mobatcakes:

"See how she chose outfit that doesn't disrespect the law and culture of her host and still hot in it. That's how Queens move."

enioluwaofficial:

"Look At How You Ate All Of That!"

sunky.o:

"It’s the well thought out choice of outfit for me."

eniolaworldwid:

"Use me as Tiwasavage sabi dress button."

lindaosifo:

"Such a queen vibe."

manlikeabdul_omw:

"You just so Unique."

