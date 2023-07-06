The year 2022 witnessed a fashion evolution in maternity style courtesy of Rihanna whose daring pregnancy ensembles earned her praise both on and offline. In Nigeria, Uche Ogbodo set off to enjoy her third pregnancy in a similar fashion and was met with backlash. Yet, both women chose to embrace their pregnancy bodies in similar styles.

Operating on a system deeply rooted in religious practices, the Nigerian society is arguably a conservative one with a heavy emphasis on morality, despite the continuous decay in society.

Rihanna and Uche Ogbodo have both taken a daring approach to pregnancy fashion Credit: @badgalriri, @ucheogbodo

Conversations around modest practices are often debated both on and offline as women's choices are heavily policed.

Interestingly, even though Rihanna's pregnancy fashion stirred up mixed reactions online as it challenged the ideology behind pregnancy and fashion, the Work singer received more applause than criticism in Nigeria.

The same could not - and cannot - be said for Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, whose comment section continues to house trolls with unpleasant comments directed at her body and her maternity style.

In this feature, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh attempts to delve into the reasons behind this disparity and explore the social and cultural dynamics at play.

Rihanna's pregnancy fashion: Embracing empowerment and individuality

The Barbados-born star has continuously proven to be cut from a different cloth. From her music style to her rebellious approach to fashion, the 35-year-old has remained a trendsetter with powerful influence.

While most women often tend to hide away in baggy clothes during pregnancy, Rihanna made sure she and her baby bump were noticed - every time she stepped out.

Whether on a quick trip to the mall or attending a red carpet function, Rihanna never missed an opportunity to flaunt her baby bump - and this, she did in style!

From crop tops to sheer dresses, the singer embraced pregnancy and gave a new meaning to maternity style altogether.

“I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby," Rihanna said.

A trip to the singer's Instagram shows how often fans - including Nigerians - complimented her pregnancy style, hailing her for embracing the journey in a couragerous fashion sense.

Uche Ogbodo's outfit choices: The backlash and double standards

The Nollywood actress is unarguably one of the Nigerian celebrities who lives by her own rules and does it unapologetically.

From getting married to a man several years younger than her, to flaunting her pregnancy style in daring looks, it goes without saying she rarely catches a break from trolls.

A while ago, Legit.ng reported on how the expectant mother showed off her daring fashion sense when she stepped out rocking a lace-up crop top and a pair of lounge pants.

The outfit which exposed her baby bump had social media users divided, with some dragging her for wearing a revealing outfit.

There were also others making comments like 'she thinks she is Rihanna' as they bashed her outfit choice.

Interestingly, Ogbodo has remained unfazed by the constant bashing her sense of style receives, as she continues to dress as she pleases.

In Nigerian society, a striking disparity exists when it comes to the perception of fashion choices made by Western celebrities versus those made by local celebrities.

It becomes evident that double standards prevail, as similar fashion choices that are celebrated when displayed by Western celebrities are often met with negativity and judgment when exhibited by Nigerian stars.

This explains why Liquorose was dragged for her risque sheer outfit and Rihanna, celebrated for hers, even though the former draw inspiration from the latter.

Also worthy of note is that the backlash was more about the BBNaija star's 'indecency' than it was about her lack of originality.

This discrepancy raises important questions about the cultural dynamics and biases at play within the society.

By examining these double standards, perhaps one can gain insights into the underlying factors that shape societal norms and expectations, and the complexities of fashion acceptance.

Examining factors for double standards: Cultural influence

Traditional norms and cultural expectations play a significant role in shaping Nigerian society.

The prevailing notion is that a standard woman should adhere to modest dressing and exhibit a sense of subservience rather than expressing herself through bold fashion and style.

This expectation for women to be modestly dressed and subservient is often reinforced by societal pressures, religious teachings, and gender roles.

As a result, the clash between the cultural expectation of modesty and the fascination with Western celebrities contributes to the emergence of double standards in fashion within Nigerian society.

Examining factors for double standards: Western influence

Nigerian society has long exhibited a strong fascination and idolisation of Western celebrities.

From Hollywood stars to international musicians, Western icons have captivated the imaginations of Nigerians and have become symbols of aspiration affluence, and global acceptance.

This is evident in the nature of comments recently made about Rema featuring on Cardi B's Instagram Story. Despite the fact that the Mavin star has gained international recognition, his presence during a dinner with Cardi B and Offset symbolised him as Africa's biggest export in the eyes of many netizens.

The admiration for Western celebrities often translates into a bias that favours and celebrates their fashion choices, even when they push boundaries or challenge traditional norms.

This bias towards Western celebrities not only influences the perception of their fashion but also reinforces a subconscious belief that "the West is best."

Conclusion

By challenging the double standards that exist in the perception of fashion, we can foster a more inclusive and empowering environment.

It is time to start recognizing that self-expression through fashion should not be limited by traditional norms or influenced solely by Western ideals.

Embracing a range of styles and voices allows for a more vibrant and authentic representation of Nigerian culture.

By doing so, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and accepting fashion culture in Nigeria, where individuality and self-expression are celebrated and cherished.

