Streaming revenues are providing Nigerian musicians with a new source of income for the likes of Wizkid who has made an estimated $24m

It is estimated that Spotify pays artists between $0.003 - $0.005 per stream on average

Nigerian musicians are experiencing a significant surge in streaming popularity on platforms like Spotify, thanks to the growing popularity of Afrobeats and Nigerian music worldwide.

The surge has also opened new revenue streams for these artists and is transforming the music industry in Nigeria.

One notable example is the award-winning musician Wizkid who is now officially the most streamed artiste on Spotify.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng revealed that the Made in Lagos crooner has garnered over 5.5 billion streams.

Based on Spotify's streaming rate of $0.003 per stream, Wizkid's 5.5 billion streams on the platform would have earned him a staggering $24 million, equivalent to N11.05 billion at the current exchange rate.

Following closely behind Wizkid is Burna Boy with 4.3 billion streams of his music, earning him $18.79 million in royalties.

Ckay takes the third spot with 1.69 billion streams, resulting in earnings of $7.38 million.

Other notable artists on the list include Rema with 1.65 billion streams and earnings of $7.21 million and Mr. Eazi with 1.63 billion streams and earnings of $7.12 million.

Tems with 1.5 billion streams earns $6.55 million while Davido with 1.2 billion streams and earnings of $5.24 million.

Here is how much they earned in naira so far on Spotify

Wizkid: N11.05 billion

Burna Boy: N8.58 billion

Ckay: N3.37 billion

Rema: N3.3 billion

Mr. Eazi: N3.25 billion

Tems: N2.99 billion

Davido: N2.4 billion

How Spotify revenue works

The figures mentioned above are estimates and may differ from the actual income earned by the artist due to several factors.

Dittomusic, in particular, has identified certain factors that can affect an artist's streaming income, including the distribution channels they use, the country of origin of their listeners, and the type of Spotify account their listeners have.

