A man in Lagos claims to have discovered old naira notes allegedly disposed of by the CBN

The video of the shredded old naira notes has generated a lot of reactions due to the current cash scarcity

The Central bank of Nigeria by law destroys unfit banknotes on a regular basis under strict security

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A man has discovered large quantities of old naira notes that were allegedly disposed of by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The video which is going viral on social media is trending at a time when there is an ongoing scarcity of cash in the country.

Shredded old naira notes found Photo credit: @cbn @instablog

Source: Facebook

The shredded bundles of old naira notes, include N500, and N1000 denominations which the supreme court recently ruled will continue to be in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The man in the video was seeing screaming:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They grind money, you see all this is money, money I dey find"

Nigerians reacts

@obbydave wrote:

"People just make videos to post without having to reason. Does he know Reasons old Notes were Shredded? Every Country's economy Shred paper cash. It helps control the inflation in the Country."

@stephen_ogugua wrote:

"CBN should at least it should’ve been burnt not disposing it this way at least for the sanity of the poor citizens."

CBN spends destroy old naira notes

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the CBN destroys unfit banknotes on a regular basis under strict security and with the authorization.

Section 18(d) of the CBN Act 2007 mandates the destruction of currency notes and coins withdrawn from circulation.

In 2020, a total of 1.51 billion pieces (151,427 boxes) worth N698,593.29 million were disposed of.

In 2019 CBN also disposed 1.57 billion pieces (157,217 boxes) worth N814,437.60 million in 2019.

The Punch also reported that CBN between 2016 and 2020 has destroyed mutilated banknotes worth N4.1 trillion.

CBN spends N58.61billion to print 2.518 billion Naira notes

In a related story Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed it spent N58.61 billion printing Naira notes for circulation in the country.

According to CBN 2,51 billion pieces of banknotes of various denominations was printed to satisfy the currency needs of the economy

The amount spent in 2020 for printing is a significant drop when compared with what CBN spent in 2019, 2018.

Source: Legit.ng