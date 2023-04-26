A Nigerian lady who's currently studying for her Masters degree in the United Kingdom (UK) has gotten tongues wagging

In a current video shared via Instagram, the lady advised netizens against following her footsteps to travel to the UK

According to her, undergoing a Masters programme in the United Kingdom is not a great idea from her experience

A Nigerian lady schooling in the United Kingdom has sparked controversy online with her advice to netizens.

In a viral video, the young woman advised netizens against travelling to the UK to study for a Masters degree.

Lady laments over bills in UK Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The student revealed that she earns roughly N586,000 monthly after working for several hours a day.

However, according to her, paying bills and taxes over there takes all her money as she's obliged to pay a whopping N445k on rent.

The video was reposted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram with the caption:

"Masters in UK is the highest scam of all. 20 hrs monthly income £1020, Rent £775, Phone bill £25, Water £30, Electricity £120, Broadband £25, Netflix £7, Apple Pay £2.29, Food £150, Bus fare £40."

Social media reactions

Dami_benoit said:

"Not scam, working is meant to be an extra, as you provided Bank statements showing you can do without a job b4 your visa was approved. (a job is an extra)."

Nova_atelier__ commented:

"Reduce the expenses. Netflix no be must."

Fat_teemah wrote:

"Why will you be living in a house of £775 without bills included? (you won’t pay any bills)why will you be using £25 for phone bill when you can get a contract sim of £12 and your house go get broadband? Why can’t you use naija Netflix account 4500? Na you Dey live big man life."

Opceedaisy reacted:

"Abeg wetin student Dey find inside £775 house PCM and it’s not all bills inclusive. Aunty you are overstepping your boundaries. Don’t come to me with “Living in London Crp”.

Hahpekeh added:

"Stop discouraging others. It’s not a scam and has never been. Yes things might be difficult at first but once you are well settled you will be absolutely fine when you Prioritise your needs."

