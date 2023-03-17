Amazon has launched a new line of portable satellite-internet dishes, putting the company in direct competition with Elon Musk's Starlink project.

The new satellite dishes are designed to be more affordable and easier to use than Starlinks'

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk hold a reputation as two of the smartest tech investors in the world

Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, the third richest man in the world, has unveiled its upcoming Project Kuiper satellite-internet dishes.

The move puts Amazon in direct competition with Elon Musk's Starlink, which was recently launched in Nigeria.

Jeff Bezos's satellite dish(left) is smaller than Elon Musk Starlink(right). Photo credit: @amazon, @Gbahdeyboh

In a blog post, Amazon revealed three models — two of which are smaller than Starlink internet terminals, which are sold through SpaceX.

Description of Amazon satellite dish

The flat, square terminals connect to Project Kuiper, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network.

The network, which Amazon envisions will include thousands of orbiting satellites, aims to connect unserved or underserved communities around the globe to the internet.

Starlinks vs. Amazon satellite dish

Amazon says its standard model for residential homes and small businesses will retail under $400. But there is no information on service cost.

To buy Starlink it will cost $600 (N438,000 at the current parallel market exchange rate) for the hardware. Customers also pay $43 (N31,390) per month for subscriptions to its services.

Amazon has three satellite dish models available. The first, measuring 11 inches by 11 inches, can deliver speeds up to 400 megabits per second.

The second, a 7-inch square terminal, is Amazon's most affordable option. The third and largest model, measuring 19 inches by 30 inches, is Amazon's most capable design, boasting download speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.

In comparison, SpaceX's Starlink standard terminal measures 11.9 inches by 20.2 inches. Additionally, two larger models are available for businesses and extreme climates, measuring 20.1 inches by 22.6 inches.

Starlink internet delivers 50 to 200 Mbps speed on its devices, Forbes report.

