United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced job vacancies for graduates for different roles

The job vacancies are open to graduates with no experience and who meet the minimum qualification

UBA recorded an impressive financial results in 2022, and Q1, 2023, now looking to build on the success

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced job vacancies for graduates following its impressive financial results in 2022.

In its 2022 audited financial result submitted to the Nigerian exchange, the bank recorded a laudable profit before tax of N200.8 billion.

This is a 31.2 percent growth from the N153.01 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year.

The impressive performance for 2022 was followed up with another strong result in the first three months of 2023.

Checks show that in Q1, 2023, UBA reported an N53.58 billion increase from N41.49 billion in 2022.

Also, the bank revealed that in Q1, 2023, customer deposits increased to N8.64 trillion from N7.82 trillion in the same period of 2022.

UBA plans to build on the success

To build on the success recorded, UBA has announced plans to recruit more workers into its group in a statement on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The post shared on its Linkedin page reads:

"We are looking for capable applicants to fill a diverse range of positions. Candidates must have obtained a Bachelor's degree (2nd Class Lower) from a recognized university, provide evidence of completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program or have an exemption certificate.

Additionally, candidates should not be older than 27 years of age by October 2023 and possess 0-2 years of work experience."

UBA asked qualified candidates interested in applying to visit jointhetribe.ubagroup.com. The deadline for application is April 28th, 2023.

