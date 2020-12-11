Victoria Principal's biography: age, net worth, where is she now?

Victoria Principal is a well-known retired actress, best-selling author, and businesswoman who left Hollywood to pursue her passion for skincare - she moved on from that as well and is now focused on her philanthropic efforts. She is famous for playing Pamela Barnes Ewing on the long-running soap opera Dallas. She also appeared in numerous other films, including The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and Earthquake.

Victoria Principal during The 44th ICG Publicists' Awards - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Mathew Imaging

Source: Getty Images

Victoria has had quite a decorated career in the entertainment industry. Here is all you need to know about the actress's life.

Profile summary

Full name: Victoria Ree Principal

Victoria Ree Principal Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : January 3, 1950

: January 3, 1950 Victoria Principal's age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan Current residence: Malibu, California, USA

Malibu, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed (English, Italian, and Filipino)

: Mixed (English, Italian, and Filipino) Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 120

120 Weight in kilograms: 55kgs

55kgs Body measurements: 36-24-35 inches

36-24-35 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Parents : Victor R. Principal and Bertha Ree

: Victor R. Principal and Bertha Ree Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husbands: Christopher Skinner, Harry Glassman

Christopher Skinner, Harry Glassman Profession : Former actress, entrepreneur, author

: Former actress, entrepreneur, author Net worth: $350 million

$350 million Instagram: @victoriaprincipalofficial

Victoria Principal's biography

how old is Victoria Principal? The actress was born on January 3, 1950, in Fukuoka, Japan, making her 72 years old as of 2022. She is the elder of two daughters born to Bertha Ree (Veal) and Victor R. Principal. Her paternal grandparents were Italian.

Victoria's father, a United States Air Force sergeant, was often transferred to different duty stations, so the family constantly moved. The actress and her sister grew up in London, Florida, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, and Georgia, among other places.

Is Victoria Principal Filipino?

Victoria Principal during 14th Carousel of Hope Ball for Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

The businesswoman revealed that she is of mixed ethnicity of English, Italian, and Filipino descent.

Education

Since her family moved around a great deal due to the nature of her father's job, Victoria attended 17 different schools in London, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Massachusetts, to name just a few places.

One of these schools was South Dade Senior High school in south Miami-Dade County, Florida. She later enrolled at Miami-Dade Community College and initially wanted to study Chiropractic Medicine. However, a serious injury sustained in a car crash at the age of 18 made her change her decision and focus on acting.

She studied at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. This was followed by two years at England's Royal Academy of Ballet as one of the few Americans accepted into the program at the time.

Career

Victoria's acting career began when she appeared in a commercial at age five. In 1970, she landed a role in a John Huston movie called The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean starring Paul Newman.

The role earned her a nomination for a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer. This significant achievement opened the door for more high-profile roles on film and TV shows.

However, about four years later, Victoria became disillusioned with her acting career and quit it to work as an agent. In 1978, she planned to enrol in law school, hoping to become a studio executive later.

Around that time, the world-famous producer Aaron Spelling offered her a year's tuition if she accepted a role in the pilot of Fantasy Island (1977).

Victoria's role on the pilot episode helped her land one of her most important roles to date, that of Pamela Barnes Ewing (the wife of Patrick Duffy's character Bobby Ewing) on Dallas. She was a series regular on the show between 1978 and 1987, appearing in 251 episodes.

What happened to Victoria Principal?

Victoria left Dallas after nine years and began her own production company, Victoria Principal Productions. Why did Victoria Principal leave Dallas? She explained that part of the reason why she decided to leave the show was the decline of Pamela's role and the series' writing overall.

Around that time, some of the show's key writers left for various reasons. Pam's character was blown off in a car accident since Victoria had made it clear she wanted a definitive ending.

The actress then appeared in the short-lived NBC series Titans from 2000 to 2001, and afterwards, she retired from Hollywood to dedicate her time fully to her skincare endeavours.

Movies and TV shows

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows in which Victoria has appeared.

Titans (2000-2001) as Gwen Williams

(2000-2001) as Gwen Williams Family Guy (1999-2000) as Dr Amanda Rebecca

(1999-2000) as Dr Amanda Rebecca The Practice (2000) as Courtney Hansen

(2000) as Courtney Hansen Providence (2000) as Donna Tupperman

(2000) as Donna Tupperman Just Shoot Me! (1999) as Roberta

(1999) as Roberta Jack & Jill (1999) as Cecilia Barrett

(1999) as Cecilia Barrett Chicago Hope (1998) - as herself

(1998) - as herself Love in Another Town (1997) - Maggie Sorrell

(1997) - Maggie Sorrell The Abduction (1996) as Kate Finley

(1996) as Kate Finley The Larry Sanders Show (1995) as herself

(1995) as herself Dallas (1978-1987) as Pamela Barnes Ewing

Awards and nominations

Victoria Principal looking happy. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the awards for which Victoria was nominated throughout her career.

1973: Nominated for a Golden Globe award in the Most Promising Newcomer - Female category for her role in The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972).

Nominated for a Golden Globe award in the Most Promising Newcomer - Female category for her role in (1972). 1983: Nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category for her role in Dallas (1978).

Nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category for her role in (1978). 1983: Nominated for a Bravo Otto Germany Best Female TV Star award. She won the award in 1981 and 1982.

Nominated for a Bravo Otto Germany Best Female TV Star award. She won the award in 1981 and 1982. 1982: Nominated for a Golden Apple Award (Sour Apple).

Nominated for a Golden Apple Award (Sour Apple). 1988: Nominated for a Soap Opera Digest Award under the Favorite Super Couple: Prime Time category.

Nominated for a Soap Opera Digest Award under the Favorite Super Couple: Prime Time category. 1986: Nominated for a Soap Opera Digest Award under the Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role on a Prime-Time Serial category for her role in Dallas.

Production company

After leaving Dallas, the actress focused on running her production company known as Victoria Principal Productions. As the company owner, the actress produced and starred in some TV films like Naked Lie, Blind Witness, and Sparks: The Price of Passion.

Books

During her nine-year stint in Dallas, the actress had written two books, The Body Principal and The Beauty Principal. After her exit, she published a third, The Diet Principal.

Skincare company

Victoria first became interested in natural beauty products in the mid-1980s. In 1989, she launched a skincare company called Principal Secret Skincare. Over the next 30 years, the company slowly grew into a mini-empire.

In 2000, the actress became a Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) member. The SCC is dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications.

In August 2013, Principal Secret Skincare reportedly had more than $1.5 billion annual revenue. Victoria then sold the company to Guthy Renker in April 2019 for an undisclosed sum.

Activism and philanthropy

In 2006, the actress created the Victoria Principal Foundation for Thoughtful Existence, through which she has given financial support to several environmental causes. These include ecology, oceans, banning toxic substances, and helping children and animals.

She donated a large sum to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Louisiana back in 2016. In addition, Victoria Principal today has a rescue ranch where she rehabilitates animals that have been neglected and abused. She explained:

Where is Victoria Principal now? Besides her incredible charity efforts, the actress is currently heavily involved in Victory over Violence, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

Music

The actress recorded a pop single duet song titled All I Have to Do Is Dream (1981) with English singer-songwriter Andy Gibb. The Victoria Principal and Andy Gibb song is a cover version of the original song by the Everly Brothers, written by the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.

The single was a modest pop-chart hit that peaked at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 on September 12, 1981. The recording was the last single by Gibb and is the only single recorded by Victoria.

Is Victoria Principal still married?

American plastic surgeon Dr Harry Glassman and his wife, American actress Victoria Principal attend the 40th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Michael Montfort

Source: Getty Images

Victoria was first married to Christopher Skinner from 1978 to 1980. She met Skinner in 1978 when he played a role in Dallas. Soon after, they got married but divorced two years later, in 1980.

In 1981, Victoria met Andy Gibb, a renowned singer, songwriter, and teen idol. The two met on The John Davidson Show and soon got involved romantically. However, the relationship between Victoria Principal and Andy Gibb only lasted a short while.

The two broke up in March 1982, reportedly due to Andy's escalating drug addiction problems. Andy died a few days after his 30th birthday from an inflammatory heart virus.

The actress then married Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Harry Glassman on June 22 1985. The couple lived in Beverly Hills. In May 2006, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Victoria Principal's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Victoria Principal's 2022 net worth is $350 million. The actress reportedly earned $1,500 per week while working on Earthquake (1974) and $35,000 per week while she worked on Dallas (season 10).

Why is Victoria Principal so rich?

Apart from having a successful acting career, Victoria also has a reputation as a savvy entrepreneur (evident from her successful skincare company and production company). The retired actress also owns a large real estate portfolio. In California alone, she owns homes in Malibu, Big Sur, and Beverly Hills. She also owns a home in Switzerland.

What does Victoria Principal look like now?

The 72-year-old seems to be doing quite well. She regularly posts photos tending to horses and other animals. Here is a look.

Victoria Principal with a horse. Photo: @victoriaprincipalofficial

Source: Instagram

Victoria Principal is an immensely multi-talented woman. Her success in film, television, cosmetics, authoring, and real estate is a testament to her prowess. At over 70 years, her work in these sectors is still fresh.

