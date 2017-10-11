ICT gadgets and their uses explained: Get the complete list

The ICT world is constantly evolving, and with it are the gadgets and devices you use daily. While some of you may be familiar with the more common devices, others may be unfamiliar with the newer ICT gadgets that are becoming increasingly popular.

Flatlay of gadgets. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels

Most people may be familiar with the common ICT-based gadgets but can't tell how they can apply them in solving everyday problems. That is why we have come up with this article to familiarize you with the most common ICT devices and their uses.

What is an ICT gadget?

An ICT gadget is a small, portable device that you can use for various tasks related to information and communication technology (ICT). Common ICT gadgets include laptops, smartphones, tablets and e-readers.

These devices typically have a wide range of features. You can use them for various purposes, such as staying connected with friends and family, working on the go or accessing information and entertainment.

Now that you understand the meaning of ICT gadgets, we have listed and explained ICT gadgets that are popular and their uses below.

List 20 ICT gadgets and their uses

You may have heard of many ICT gadgets, but here we give you a list of 20 devices that will make a difference in your daily life.

1. Smartphones

If you are like most people, your smartphone is probably the most important gadget in your life. You commonly use it for many functions, such as sending texts, making calls, browsing the internet, checking email, and much more.

2. Tablets

You can use tablets for many of the same things as a smartphone but usually have a larger screen size. Some use cases for tablets include playing games, watching movies, reading books, browsing the internet, and more.

3. Laptops

You can use laptops for tasks such as word processing, browsing the internet, playing games, and watching movies. Laptops are usually more expensive than desktops, but they are becoming increasingly cheaper as technology improves.

4. Desktop computers

You can use desktop computers for tasks such as word processing, browsing the internet, playing games, and watching movies. They are also commonly used by businesses and students.

5. Smartwatches

Smartwatches are a type of wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch. You can use them to track fitness goals, display notifications from a connected smartphone, and much more.

6. Fitness trackers

You can use fitness trackers to track fitness goals and activity levels. Use them to set and monitor progress towards fitness goals, including how many steps you take per day, the number of calories you burn, and the distance you travel.

7. Virtual reality headsets

A man wearing augmented reality goggles. Photo: pexels.com, @areousahmad

When it comes to virtual reality headsets, there are many different types and styles that you can choose from. You use them for gaming, watching movies, and much more.

8. Augmented reality headsets

AR headsets are becoming increasingly popular as people seek ways to escape the real world and immerse themselves in digital environments. You can use them for gaming, training, and much more.

9. Wearable cameras

Wearable cameras are a type of camera you can wear on the body. They are often used to capture photos and videos hands-free.

10. Portable speakers

You use portable speakers in areas where you cannot place wired speakers or when you desire portability, such as at a picnic or beach. You can use them to play music from a connected device.

11. Wireless headphones

Wireless headphones are very convenient because they do not need to be plugged into a device to work. You can simply connect them to your device via Bluetooth, and they will work. You can use them to listen to music, make phone calls, and much more.

12. Power banks

Power banks are essential accessories for anyone with a smartphone or other portable device. You can use them to charge a smartphone or other mobile device.

13. USB flash drives

USB flash drives are also known as thumb drives, pen drives, and memory sticks. You can use them to store data, music, photos, and more.

14. SD cards

You've probably used an SD card before. You often use those little removable storage cards in digital cameras, phones, and other devices. You can use them to store data, music, photos, and more.

15. Portable hard drives

Portable hard drives are available in various sizes, with the most popular being 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives. You can use them to store data, music, photos, and more.

16. Home security systems

Various home security systems are available on the market, each with unique features and benefits. You can use them to monitor and protect your home.

17. Smart locks

When it comes to safeguarding your home or office, you use smart locks in conjunction with a security system. That is because smart locks offer an additional layer of security, making it more difficult for intruders to gain entry. You can use them to secure a home or office.

18. Smart lighting

You can do smart lighting using various methods, including timers, motion sensors, and light switches. You can use smart lighting to control the lighting in a home or office.

19. Smart thermostats

One of the most popular features of a smart thermostat is the ability to control the temperature remotely. You can do this using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can use smart thermostats to create schedules for heating and cooling to control the temperature in a home or office.

20. Smart TVs

Turned-on flat screen smart television ahead. Photo: pexels.com, @fotiosphotos

Is TV a gadget? Yes, it is. Smart TVs are one of the latest innovations in home entertainment. They offer a variety of features that allow you to do more than just watch television. You can use them to watch movies, browse the internet, and much more.

What are the latest gadgets used in our daily life?

Electronic devices have become an integral part of our daily lives. Smartphones, cameras, digital music, televisions, and flash drives are some of the most popular gadgets we use daily.

What is the importance of gadgets to students?

Gadgets create an enhanced learning experience, assist students in improving their skills, and allow them to explore their areas of interest. They also make learning more flexible by encouraging student collaboration in classroom involvement.

What are the harmful effects of gadgets?

Excessive usage of technology might lead to less time spent outdoors and less social interaction. They can also result in poor health, sedentary behaviour, and poor eating habits.

What is the positive impact of ICT on communication?

ICT has primarily had a beneficial impact on how we communicate, making it easier and less expensive. It has facilitated a variety of new communication tools, allowing you to communicate with others over greater distances than ever before.

What is the biggest advantage of using a mobile computer?

Mobile computers have enabled users to work from anywhere as long as they have an internet connection. Their mobility allows them to complete multiple things at once.

These are just some of the many types of ICT gadgets you can use. Each has its unique features and benefits that you can take advantage of. To achieve the best benefits from your device, ensure you do enough research to get a suitable device.

