First Bank has announced a planned two-day downtime for system maintenance to upgrade its IT infrastructure.

During this period, customers may find it difficult to carry out financial services through its platform

The bank has apologized as the downtime is expected to affect, ATM withdrawals, transfers

First Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, has announced a planned downtime for system maintenance.

The bank is requesting that customers exercise patience during this period.

The downtime is necessary to upgrade the bank's IT infrastructure to enhance the banking experience for its customers.

First bank to conduct system upgrade Credit: @firstbank

First bank in a statement said, the maintenance is expected to take place over the weekend, between 9:00 pm on Saturday, March 4, and 7:00 am on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

During this period, customers may find it difficult to carry out financial services through its banking services, including online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services.

The bank has assured its customers that all transactions initiated before the downtime will be processed, and customers will receive alerts on their transaction status as soon as the system is up and running.

The message to customers read:

“Dear value customers. We are running a scheduled maintenance on our platforms from 9:00 pm – 7 am on March 4 and 5, 2023. We will be back up and ready for you from 7 am"

First Bank also used the opportunity to caution its customers against revealing their vital banking details to anyone, stressing that it would not request them to do so.

It stated:

“Please note that under no circumstance will we ask for sensitive transaction details such as your account ID, Password, card PIN, Token generated numbers or One Time Password (OTP) from you via phone call, SMS or email.

“When in doubt, please call FirstContact on 01-4485500, 0700FIRSTCONTACT (0700347782668228), 07080625000 or send an email to firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com."

Source: Legit.ng