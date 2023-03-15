On Tuesday, March 14, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed all mobile network operators to begin the implementation of its newly approved harmonised shortcodes (HSC) for the provision of certain services to subscribers across Nigeria.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, NCC's director of public affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the directive to the network providers is in line with the commission's consumer-centric approach to telecoms regulation in the country.

Muoka noting that the NCC has already set a deadline of May 17, 2023, for all service providers to fully migrate from the diverse shortcodes to the harmonised ones said this process is aimed at achieving uniformity in common short codes across all networks.

He said that the implication of the migration is to ensure that the code for checking airtime balance, borrowing services, and credit recharge among many others are the same, irrespective of what network a mobile service consumer uses.

His words:

"With the new codes, the telecom consumers using the over 226 million active mobile lines in the country, can now use the same codes to access services across the networks."

Below is a list of the harmonised shortcodes for telecom mobile network consumers:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks: 300

2. Voice Mail Deposit - 301

3. Voice Mail Retrieval - 302

4. Borrow Services - 303

5. STOP Services - 305

6. Check Balance - 310

7. Credit Recharge - 311

8. Data Plan across networks - 312

9. Share Services - 321

10. Data Plan Balance - 323

11. Verification of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration/NIN-SIM Linkage - 996

12. Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management - 2442

13. Porting Services or Mobile Number Portability -3232

According to the NCC, both the old and new shortcodes will run concurrently until the deadline for the final implementation of the harmonised ones.

It said:

"The period between now and May 17, 2023, is provided by the NCC to enable telecom consumers to familiarise themselves with the new codes for various services.

"In addition, the new policy will provide an opportunity for licensees in the Value-Added Services (VAS) segment of the telecoms sector to be able to use freed-up/old codes for other services, as well as enhance cohesive regulatory framework in keeping with world-class practices."

MTN Nigeria successfully raises N125 billion through commercial fapers to Fund operations

Meanwhile, MTN Nigerian said it successfully raised about N125 billion in Commercial Papers.

The company stated that it would use the fund to finance its short-term operations, among other things.

The Papers include a 188-day CP at 11.00 yield% and 267-day commercial paper at 12.50 per cent.

NCC Warns Nigerians to Remove 5 Google Chrome Extensions on Their Phone, Laptop Immediately

The NCC had earlier urged Nigerians who use five Google Chrome extension apps to uninstall them immediately.

The Communications warns that the apps have been designed to steal users' information.

Interestingly, the apps listed have been downloaded over 1 million times by users around the world.

Source: Legit.ng