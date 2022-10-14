Cheap android phones in Nigeria: find a mobile that fits your budget

Looking for cheap android phones in Nigeria? With the tough economic times, getting enough money to purchase a sleek phone can be challenging. An android smartphone has become essential as it can aid you in communication, entertainment, and photography. These budget phones will suit you if you have financial constraints but want a good phone.

When you want to purchase a phone, the price is not only the determining factor. Considering the specifications of a phone can help you determine whether it suits your needs or not. Furthermore, you can find a good phone at a price lower than what you thought. These devices are among the cheap android phones in Nigeria at the moment.

Cheapest android phones below 50,000 in Nigeria

What is the cheapest phone in Nigeria? While 50 thousand Naira may not be enough to buy a high-end phone, it is enough to get a decent phone that will serve you well. Here are some phones below the price that might suit your preferences.

1. Tecno Pop 6 Go (N50,000)

This phone was released in May 2022 and currently retails on Jumia at 50 thousand Naira. Some dealers sell it slightly above N50,000. Here are the key specifications of the phone:

Dimension : 160.3 x 78.8 x 10.9 mm (6.31 x 3.10 x 0.43 in)

: 160.3 x 78.8 x 10.9 mm (6.31 x 3.10 x 0.43 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.0 inches

: 6.0 inches Resolution : 480 x 960 pixels, 18:9 ratio

: 480 x 960 pixels, 18:9 ratio Operating system : Android 11 (Go edition), HiOS

: Android 11 (Go edition), HiOS Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Main camera : 5 MP, f/2.2, AF

: 5 MP, f/2.2, AF Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP USB : MicroUSB 2.0

: MicroUSB 2.0 Battery : Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Ice-crystal Blue, Starfall Grey, Iris Purple, Gradation Sky Blue

2. Tecno Pop 2F (B1C) (N50,000)

This Tecno phone is quite similar to Tecno Pop 6 Go, except that it is smaller, has a better selfie camera, and reduced battery capacity. It retails at 50 thousand Naira. Here are details of its features.

Dimension : 149.8 x 72.8 x 9.4 mm (5.90 x 2.87 x 0.37 in)

: 149.8 x 72.8 x 9.4 mm (5.90 x 2.87 x 0.37 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 5.45 inches

: 5.45 inches Resolution : 480 x 960 pixels

: 480 x 960 pixels Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 8 MP, f/2.0

: 8 MP, f/2.0 USB : MicroUSB 2.0

: MicroUSB 2.0 Battery : Li-Ion 2400 mAh, removable

: Li-Ion 2400 mAh, removable Colours: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, City Blue

3. Itel A58 (N50,000)

This smart device is among the cheap phones in Nigeria and was launched in December 2021. It is sold online at about 50 thousand Naira. Below are the specifications that make it a good buy.

Dimension : 166 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm

: 166 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

: 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Resolution : 720 x 1600 Pixels

: 720 x 1600 Pixels Operating system : Android v11

: Android v11 Internal memory : 16 GB 1GB RAM

: 16 GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 5 MP, f/2.2, AF

: 5 MP, f/2.2, AF Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : 4000mAh

: 4000mAh Colours: Dreamy Purple, Starry Black, Sky Cyan

4. Itel A56 Pro (N49,990)

This is another budget phone from Itel, released in February 2020. It is sold on Jumia at 49,990 Naira. Here are key details you should know about the phone.

Dimension : 149.00 x 72.40 x 9.10 mm

: 149.00 x 72.40 x 9.10 mm SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6 inches

: 6 inches Resolution : 480 x 960 pixels

: 480 x 960 pixels Operating system : Android 9 Go edition

: Android 9 Go edition Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 8 MP

: 8 MP Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : 4000 mAh

: 4000 mAh Colours: Gradation Blue, Black

5. Oppo A3S (N49,800)

This version of Oppo is a July 2018 release. It has been in the market for quite a while, but it remains a pocket-friendly phone. Currently, it goes at 49,800 Naira. These specifications make it a good buy.

Dimension : 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.15 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)

: 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.15 x 2.98 x 0.32 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.2 inches

: 6.2 inches Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels

: 720 x 1520 pixels Operating system : Android 8.1 (Oreo)

: Android 8.1 (Oreo) Internal memory : 16GB 2GB RAM

: 16GB 2GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 13 MP, f/2.2

: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie camera : 8 MP, f/2.2

: 8 MP, f/2.2 Battery : Li-Ion 4230 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Ion 4230 mAh, non-removable Colours: Red, Dark Purple

6. Tecno Pop 5 Go (N45,500)

This Tecno phone was released in July 2021 and is sold at 45,500 Naira. Here are its key features.

Dimension : 157.7 x 75.7 x 9.6 mm (6.21 x 2.98 x 0.38 in)

: 157.7 x 75.7 x 9.6 mm (6.21 x 2.98 x 0.38 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.1 inches

: 6.1 inches Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels

: 720 x 1560 pixels Operating system : Android 10 (Go edition)

: Android 10 (Go edition) Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Colours: Ice Lake Green, Obsidian Black, Ice Blue

7. Oppo F1s (N38,990)

Oppo F1s has been in the market since August 2016. Even though the company is known for producing expensive phones, Oppo F1s is affordable at 38,990 Naira and comes with some useful features.

Dimension : 154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm (6.08 x 2.99 x 0.29 in)

: 154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm (6.08 x 2.99 x 0.29 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 5.5 inches

: 5.5 inches Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels

: 720 x 1280 pixels Operating system : Android 5.1, upgradable to 6.0

: Android 5.1, upgradable to 6.0 Internal memory : 32GB 3GB RAM

: 32GB 3GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 13 MP, f/2.2

: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie camera : 16 MP, f/2.0

: 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery : Li-Po 3075 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 3075 mAh, non-removable Colours: Gold, Rose Gold, Gray

8. Nokia C1 2nd edition (N38,700)

Nokia is one of the oldest phone companies and has released several phones tailored to meet different users. Its Nokia C1 2nd edition, launched in August 2021, currently retails at 38,700 Naira.

Dimension : 148 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm (5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 in)

: 148 x 71.8 x 9.3 mm (5.83 x 2.83 x 0.37 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : TFT LCD

: TFT LCD Size : 5.45 inches

: 5.45 inches Resolution : 720 x 1440 pixels

: 720 x 1440 pixels Operating system : Android 11 (Go edition)

: Android 11 (Go edition) Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable

: Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable Colours: Blue, Purple

9. Itel A33 Plus (N38,500)

It was launched in March 2019. Its operating system is Android 11 Go, and it has 1GB RAM. The phone retails at 38,500 Naira. Here are its specifications.

Dimension : 136.70 x 68.00 x 8.30 mm

: 136.70 x 68.00 x 8.30 mm SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS TFT

: IPS TFT Size : 5 inches

: 5 inches Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels

: 480 x 854 pixels Operating system : Android 11 Go

: Android 11 Go Internal memory : 16GB 1GB RAM

: 16GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 32GB

: Up to 32GB Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 2 MP

: 2 MP Battery: Li-Ion 3020 mAh

10. Vivo Y71 (N35,599)

Vivo is known for manufacturing quality smartphones, and in April 2018, it released Vivo Y71. The phone has some amazing features, and you can purchase it on Jumia at 35,599 Naira. Here is all you need to know about it.

Dimension : 155.9 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm (6.14 x 2.98 x 0.31 in)

: 155.9 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm (6.14 x 2.98 x 0.31 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.0 inches

: 6.0 inches Resolution : 720 x 1440 pixels

: 720 x 1440 pixels Operating system : Android 8.1 (Oreo)

: Android 8.1 (Oreo) Internal memory : 16GB 3GB RAM

: 16GB 3GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 256

: Up to 256 Main camera : 13 MP, f/2.2

: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie camera : 5 MP, f/2.2

: 5 MP, f/2.2 Battery : Li-Ion 3360 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Ion 3360 mAh, non-removable Colours: Black, Gold

Cheapest android phones below 30,000 in Nigeria

With many smartphones on the market, finding a good phone with a low budget can be challenging. If you plan to buy an android phone with a 30 thousand Naira budget, here are options you can exploit.

1. Itel A16 (N29,990)

Itel A16 was released in March 2019. It is one of the many budget phones the company releases and retails at 29,990 Naira. Here are the phone’s key features.

Dimension : 73 x 145 x 9.75 mm

: 73 x 145 x 9.75 mm SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : TN

: TN Size : 5 inches

: 5 inches Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels

: 480 x 854 pixels Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition

: Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition Internal memory : 8GB 512MB

: 8GB 512MB Expandable memory : Up to 32GB

: Up to 32GB Main camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Selfie camera : 2 MP

: 2 MP Battery : 2050 mAh Li-Ion, Non-removable

: 2050 mAh Li-Ion, Non-removable Colours: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold

2. Itel A14 Plus (N24,500)

It is one of the quality but affordable phone releases by the company. Itel A14 Plus is one of the cheapest android phones in Nigeria, retailing at 24,500 Naira. Here is a list of its specifications.

SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 5 inches

: 5 inches Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels

: 480 x 800 pixels Operating system : Android 10 (Go Edition)

: Android 10 (Go Edition) Internal memory : 8GB 1GB RAM

: 8GB 1GB RAM Expandable memory : Up to 64GB

: Up to 64GB Main camera : 2 MP

: 2 MP Selfie camera : 0.3 MP

: 0.3 MP Battery : 2500 mAh

: 2500 mAh Colours: Deep Blue, Sky Blue

If you are on a budget, finding cheap android phones in Nigeria can be daunting. However, from the list above, you can find a decent phone that meets your preferences at an affordable price.

