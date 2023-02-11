Most beautiful cities in Nigeria: 10 contenders for the title

Want to visit the most beautiful cities in Nigeria? Every town in this country is unique depending on its history, residents, and activities. With diversity in the cities comes beauty in multiple ways, making them places you long to visit.

Photo: pexels.com, @antonytrivet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to know more about a country, visit its many cities to meet and interact with its people from different backgrounds. Nigeria has many towns with lots of places to visit and have fun. There is a lot to enjoy from developed infrastructure, natural resources, and Nigerian cultures in different cities.

Most beautiful cities in Nigeria

Even though almost all Nigerian cities are beautiful, some stand out and deserve mention in the list of the best ten. Here are some magnificent cities you should visit in Nigeria.

1. Abuja

Abuja is arguably the most beautiful city in Nigeria and is the country’s administrative and political capital. The city is located in the North-Central zone of the country, and it is home to more than 4 million people.

If you love city life, it is one of the best Nigerian beautiful places since it has a modern urban set-up with excellent infrastructure, social amenities, and amazing landscapes. It also has tourist attractions such as Zuma Rock, Jabi Lake, Millennium Park, and Abuja Arts and Crafts Village.

2. Kaduna

Kaduna is the capital city of Kaduna State, and it lies in the North-Western region of Nigeria and has a population of approximately 1.7 million. It is one of the busiest cities in the country as it has a commercial centre connected with good rail and road networks.

With a rich history, Kaduna is a leading tourist destination boasting sites such as Zaria, Place of the Emir of Zazzau, Kajuru Castle, Kaduna Museum, Matsirga Waterfall, and Nok Village. Government institutions in the city include the Nigerian Air Force base and the National Research Institute For Chemical Technology.

3. Calabar

If you love nature, Calabar should be at the top of the list of places to visit in Nigeria. The port city is the capital of Cross River State, located in Southern Nigeria, bordering Cameroon. It has a relaxing ambience with a green environment perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking and picnicking.

The city is also another tourist destination due to places such as Tinapa Resort and Obudu Cattle Ranch. It is also famous for cultural events such as The Calabar Carnival, held in December every year and attracts thousands of tourists.

4. Uyo

Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is in the Southern region of Nigeria and is home to approximately 1.5 million people. It is another busy city in Nigeria, thanks to oil and gas production centres.

The city has experienced tremendous growth over the last decade and has emerged as a leading commercial centre with good road networks, high-rise buildings, social amenities, and numerous tourist spots. Some places to visit and have fun in Uyo city include the National Museum of Colonial History, The Amalgamation House, Unity Park, and the Ekpe Festival in December.

5. Lagos

Lagos is the largest city in Nigeria and arguably one of the most beautiful places in Nigeria. About 15 million people live in the city, which is situated in the South West of Nigeria. It is one of Nigeria's destinations for lovers of entertainment, sports, and romance. It is always buzzing with activities making it a lively city favouring people who love nightlife.

When in Lagos, some of the beautiful places to visit for fun include the Nike Centre for Art and Culture, Lekki Conservation Centre, Synagogue Church of all Nations, Freedom Park Lagos, and the beaches along the coastline.

6. Enugu

Enugu is one of the finest cities in Nigeria, and it is one of the places you would want to visit if you love nature and adventure. Located in the southeastern part of the country, it has a population of close to a million residents. The Igbo tribe largely inhabits it, and if you are there, you will have a chance to taste multiple local delicacies.

The city also has a significant tree cover and beautiful landscape, making it ideal for fun outdoor activities such as hiking and trekking. Ikirike Hill, Iva Valley Mine Trial, Nike Lake Resort, IyiNzu Waterfall, State Unity Park, and Ezeagu Tourist complex are some places you can explore to quench your thirst for adventure and fun when in Enugu.

7. Jos

It is the main city in Plateau State, and it is located in the north-central region of Nigeria. Jos, also known as J-Town, has a population of about 900 thousand people. It is also known for good weather, a serene environment ideal for relaxation and fun activities, cultural heritage, and tourist destinations. Some must-visit places in your itinerary are Rayfield Resort, Unity Bridge, National Museum, Shere Hill, Riyom Rock Formation, and Jos Wildlife Park.

8. Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt is the largest city and administrative capital of Rivers State. The city is located in the Niger delta along the Bonny River, with an estimated population of over 3 million. Most of the residents are expatriates who are workers of the oil companies in the region.

Port Harcourt reportedly has a high cost of living but has some of the most beautiful places in Nigeria that one cannot ignore while visiting the city. For instance, you can have fun at Garden City Amusement Park, TCK Family Park Rutaland, Port Harcourt Zoo, and Port Harcourt Tourist Beach.

9. Owerri

Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, is located in the southern part of Nigeria and has a population of about 1.4 million people. It is one of Nigeria's most popular entertainment destinations, with numerous nightclubs, high-end hotels, movie theatres, music studios, and chilling spots.

The city hosts annual events such as Adanma and Miss Heartland beauty pageants. Some of its famous places are Mbari Cultural and Art Centre, Oguta Lake, National Museum, and Owerri Amusement Park.

10. Warri

It is an oil-rich city located in southern Nigeria, and Delta State governs it. With a population of approximately 300 thousand residents, the city is one of the most industrious in Nigeria, with a thriving art industry and oil production facilities. If you are in the city, some places you can visit to have fun are Lekki Conservation Centre, Bower’s Tower, Eleko Beach, and Agodi Gardens.

With the above list of the most beautiful cities in Nigeria, you will not have room for boredom because you know where to go and have fun. Since each city is beautifully unique, you can explore other cities that would have made it to the list, such as Minna, Akure, Ibadan, Kano and Ilorin.

READ ALSO: Top 20 richest Igbo men and women: Who are they?

Legit.ng recently published the richest Igbo men and women in 2023. The Igbo tribe has produced many famous people in Nigeria. They have excelled in different sectors such as entertainment, business and sports. Some of the wealthiest people in Nigeria also come from the tribe.

With riches comes fame, and many Igbo men and women have gained prominence due to their wealth. If you have been wondering who the richest person from the Igbo tribe is, this list of 20 persons will give you some clues.

Source: Legit.ng