The month of September started on an unassuming note like previous months but it wasn’t long before many people realized that the ninth month was made of different stuff owing to the different things that went down in Nigerian celebrity circles.

Social media has been known to entertain fans with the doings of numerous celebrities. However, the month of September proved to be different seeing as big news continued to rock the internet space without a moment’s pause.

The month of September no doubt left many Nigerians glued to their phone screens as they tried to catch up with every hot gist as soon as it dropped.

September is already in its last leg and one cannot help but look back at all the drama that took place during the wonderful month.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of hot celebrity gist and clapbacks that kept fans entertained in September. See below:

1. Actress Esther Nwachukwu calls out Jnr Pope:

A Nigerian actress who went viral in the past for tattooing married actor Jnr Pope’s name on her body recently called him out online.

She claimed they both slept with each other and even mocked his bed skills. Nwachukwu then noted that Pope begged her to tattoo his name on her body and it was arranged work.

2. Gedoni warns Kemi Olunloyo:

A number of internet users were displeased with Gedoni after he warned controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, not to call his child her grandson.

According to him, she could never be his child’s grandmother.

3. Annie Idibia and 2baba’s relationship troubles:

One of Nigeria’s fave celebrity couples, Annie Idibia and 2baba’s marriage troubles recently came to light after the actress went on a rant on her Instagram page.

She claimed her husband’s family never liked her and that 2baba stayed under the same roof as his baby mama. She even yanked off her husband’s name from her Instagram profile before putting it back.

Annie’s outburst led to 2baba’s brother calling out the actress and even claiming that her mother was involved in ‘juju’.

Things went quiet for a while until a voice note made the rounds of Annie threatening to scatter everything and claiming that 2baba snuck out of the country to meet one of his baby mamas, Pero.

However, the couple later worked out their differences and this was made clear on 2baba’s birthday.

4. Nedu and ex-wife Uzoamaka:

Not long after Annie Idibia called out 2baba, popular media personality, Nedu’s ex-wife, Uzoamaka, called him out online and claimed he was violent during their marriage. Not stopping there, she also accused him of child abandonment.

This led to a can of worm being open with Nedu’s friends and close associates coming to his defense. It was later gathered that Uzoamaka was the violent one in the marriage and that she had their first child for her sister’s husband but made Nedu believe the child was his. A DNA test revealed her dishonesty.

However, rather than back down, Uzoamaka continued to grant interviews and even admitted to being violent and falsifying her child’s paternity. The law eventually intervened and she was warned to desist from attacking her ex-husband.

5. Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele:

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo called out her colleague, Funke Akindele, after a page lambasted Toyin Abraham’s new movie, Ghost and The Tout Too then advised fans to watch Funke’s Omo Ghetto 2 instead.

Iyabo Ojo was of the opinion that Funke Akindele sponsored the name calling and added that it had always been her way of doing things because she has known her for years.

6. Lanre Teriba and Baby mama:

Popular gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, was called out online by one of his numerous baby mamas. One of them named Natasha took to Facebook with receipts to explain that the gospel star was a hypocrite living a fake life. According to her, he wasn’t paying the fees of his kids and they were even sent out of school. She also posted chats and voice notes to prove that he was a serial womanizer who spent his money on numerous women instead of his family.

7. Zubby Michael and Chizzy Alichi trade words:

It all started when Zubby Michael said a woman could never be King of Boys in reference to Kemi Adetiba’s movie.

Actress Chizzy Alichi then jokingly retorted that a woman could be anything. Rather than take it as the joke that it was, Zubby insulted the actress by calling her a local girl and saying he was only going to speak with her husband.

Alichi then wasted no time in serving his insults back on a hotter scale.

8. Bobrisky and The Johnson’s actress Seun Osigbesan trade words:

Seun Osigbesan sighted an interview where the crossdresser claimed acting like a woman paved ways for him and he was using his body well. She resorted to praying for God’s judgement to visit Bobrisky since he had decided to be an agent of the devil.

Bob is not one to take an insult laying down and he wasted no time in blasting the actress.

9. Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri:

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s relationship with Delta state politician, Kpokpogri, was short-lived and it soon developed into a war of words on social media.

An audio made the rounds of Tonto pleading for forgiveness from Kpokpogri during their relationship and it was claimed that the young man was behind the leak. In response to that, the actress allegedly had the DSS pick up her ex-boyfriend.

This led to Kpokpogri calling her several unprintable names on social media and also slamming her with a N10 billion lawsuit.

Tonto then revealed that Kpokpogri was a serial blackmailer and that he had numerous sex tapes of married dancer, Jane Mena, and other married women in his possession.

10. Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh:

Just as Tonto Dikeh was going through her relationship issues in the full glare of the public, Bobrisky felt it was the best time to drag his former best friend.

The cross dresser incessantly mocked Tonto online, claiming she was in need of a man and accused her of owing him millions for years. This disclosure led to a jewelry seller calling out Bob and accusing him of also owing her millions after purchasing some gold pieces. She claimed he even used the unpaid jewelry for his birthday photoshoot.

11. Bobrisky, Oye Kyme and Mompha:

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme, set social media on virtual fire after sharing some details about the crossdresser during a question and answer session. She disclosed that Bobrisky claimed to have dated Nigerian big boy, Mompha.

This led to Mompha, who is a married man with kids, going above and beyond to deny the claims. After doing series of IG live interviews to speak on whether he was gay or not, he later took legal action and Oye was served papers to take back her claims.

The Ivorian lady later publicly apologized to Mompha and noted that she was only sharing information she got from Bobrisky.

12. Bobrisky and Gistlover:

It is not exactly clear how the fight between Bobrisky and Gistlover’s Blog started but it spanned from the issues between the crossdresser and Tonto.

The blog continued to post the rundown of events and Bob who wasn’t pleased started to attack the page. However, rather than back down, Gistlover and her fans gave Bob a tough time and even posted his personal phone number for lovers and haters alike to say hello to the crossdresser.

Bob eventually put his page on private and even apologized to Tonto in a twist of event nobody saw coming.

September was no doubt a hectic month. Hopefully October will bring glad tidings and no violence.

