Korra Obidi’s sister has taken to social media to reveal more details about her collapsed marriage with her estrange Oyibo husband, Justin Dean

She said in the video that she was the one who urged Korra to remain in her marriage despite the alleged abuse from her husband

Korra’s sister claimed Justin smashed the dancer’s phone a number of times while she was trying to make visual content

It appears Korra Obidi and her estranged husband Justin Dean are back in the news following the latest video by the dancer’s sister.

Amid the relationship issues between her and Justin, Korra’s sister, while reacting to the heated exchange over the claim that he stole $5k from her, said she was the one who urged the dancer to keep the abuse in her marriage away from social media.

In a video that has gone viral, Korra’s sister claimed that Justin smashed the dancer's phone multiple times while trying to stop her from creating content online, stressing that there was proof.

“This guy has broken numerous phones; everything I am saying, there is evidence for it. I cannot talk about the abuse because that is for the court. This guy had the guts to send me a letter telling me to cease and desist after everything he has done to my sister.”

Korra Obidi claims her husband stole from her

The popular Nigerian dancer who has been facing marital disputes with her husband Justin went online to call him out.

In a video reshared by @instablog9ja, Korra accused her husband of taking her $5000 (N2,075,950) she mistakenly sent into their joint PayPal-linked account.

She said that she never knew it was the account that was still linked to PayPal when she sent the money there.

Source: Legit.ng