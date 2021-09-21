One of gospel singer, Lanre Teriba’s numerous baby mamas, Diamond Gold, has called him out on social media

Taking to Facebook, Diamond accused Teriba of being highly irresponsible and abandoning his fatherly duties

The lady shared series of chats and audio proof of Lanre Teriba refusing to pay his children’s school fees while also giving money to other ladies

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba Atorise, has now been dragged on social media by one of his numerous baby mamas, Diamond Gold, as she accused him of being a deadbeat father.

Taking to her Facebook page, Diamond Gold recounted how the gospel musician tricked her into believing he was a good man and how he wooed her for over a year before getting a chance to go on a date with her.

According to her, the singer is highly irresponsible and lives a fake life. Diamond noted that Teriba had refused to pay for his children’s education and that she had to borrow money to enrol their first child in school at the age of three.

Gospel singer Lanre Teriba's baby mama has accused him of being an irresponsible father and living fake life. Photos: Diamond Gold.

According to Diamond, Teriba said he was not going to pay his children’s fees because he was separated from their mother and that the children have already been sent out of school. She added that the singer did not heed the pleas of social welfare workers who begged him to pay.

Not stopping there, the gospel singer’s baby mama called him a hypocrite and accused him of living a fake life. She also pleaded with people who know him to beg him to take up his responsibilities.

Diamond accompanied her long note with series of chats she had with the singer where she begged him to be a responsible father and he called her names. She also shared videos of the kids being sent out of school.

See her post below:

Conversation with a side chic

In a subsequent post, Diamond shared an audio conversation she had with one of the gospel singer’s numerous mistresses. During the chat, the unidentified lady noted how Teriba used to send her money and buy things for her during her NYSC as he tried to woo her.

In another audio, Teriba was heard admitting that he is a polygamist and that he is not the first man alive to woo women with sweet words.

According to him, the little money he makes from his work as a musician is what he spends on all his ladies and it is the way men woo women.

Listen to the audios below:

The singer’s baby mama also took to Instagram to call on the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to make it a criminal offence for a man to abandon his parental responsibilities.

See below:

Social media users react

Soon after Teriba’s baby mama made it a point to reveal the singer’s dirty secrets on social media, members of the online community shared their takes on it.

Read some of their comments below:

Theayoadejumo__:

"Many baby mamas...this one off me he should pay the school feel abeg."

Savethzluxury:

"Na God know who Dey serve am hmm."

Ankarastylegallery:

"This September na just vawulence everywhere we can’t even catch a breath."

J_boy86:

"Kids didn't beg to come out in this world,so every parent must take care of their kids irrespective of whatever differences they might have with each other and baby mamas should also try never to deny the baby daddies access to their kids."

Sharon_chigozirim:

"Ooooo! Even gospel singer dey geh baby mama."

Nawa o.

