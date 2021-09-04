Nigerians couldn't believe their ears when media personality Nedu replied to his ex-wife after she called him out

Nedu revealed that his marriage with his ex-wife was plagued with continuous infidelity from her part

The OAP shared a photo and a video showing that he was a victim of abuse in the marriage and has been clear of all allegations

Shortly after he was called out by his ex-wife, media personality Nedu has taken to his social media page to tell his own side of the story.

The actor denied physically violate anybody including his ex-wife while adding that their marriage was one plagued with a lot of issues.

OAP Nedu replies to his ex-wife after she called him out. Photos: @nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

OAP Nedu shares his own side of the story

According to him, infidelity was one of the issues he dealt with in his past marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said,

"One of which was continuous infidelity from her side that led to me conducting a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son even though he was born within the period during which we were married."

On the issue of domestic violence, the media personality also noted that a police station and a competent court of law cleared him of all allegations during the dissolution of their marriage.

He went on to beg his ex-wife to desist from bringing their issues online because of their kids.

"I am appealing to my ex-wife to remember our kids and to not continue on this path she has chosen as the Internet never forgets and they will one day grow up to deal with this mess she is hell-bent on creating."

Nedu then shared a DNA test report to back up his statement. He also shared a teeth bite on his shoulder.

Check out his post and swipe left to see the DNA report:

Fans and colleagues hail Nedu for speaking out

mrdutchempire:

"We believe you brother! A man with big heart for everyone!"

n6oflife:

"Nwanne we wey dey Inhouse know every. I was at your wedding. It’s good you had to come out and tell the world the REAL STORY. I don defend you taya since ystd. Na so these women Dey do nowadays. Take heat once again. Pls NEVER speak on this issue again. God bless your hustle."

sir_efex:

"May the Lord perfect all that concerns you…You have my prayers bro."

jumabee:

"Silence solves every equation God's gat you broski."

zeeeknow:

"Case dismissed!"

banjiajibade:

"First to bring the matter come social media is not always the victim."

bobbieosunwa:

"Some women are always first to play victim in some situations because men never speak up!!!!"

b__m__ax:

"Baba thank you for shutting those empty bloggers up. Na man you be."

Annie Idibia calls out 2baba

Annie accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

She said the singer’s baby mamas constantly used his children as an excuse for unacceptable behaviour and she tried to stay gracious through it all.

According to her, 2baba's family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite making sacrifices for their family.

Source: Legit.ng