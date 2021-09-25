Both Bobrisky and Mompha have taken to social media to once again speak following allegations that they had an affair

Recall Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme claimed that had something intimate with popular businessman, Mompha

Their video conference call comes a few hours after the billionaire businessman vowed to sue Kyme

Currently buzzing on social media is fresh allegations by Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme who claimed that the crossdresser and businessman, Mompha.

The parties involved denied having an affair. Photo credit: @bobrisky222, @mompha, @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky and Mompha speak on video

Just recently, both parties involved went on a conference call with media personality, Daddy Freeze, in which they both denied having anything other than a platonic friendship between them.

Bobrisky can be heard saying:

"This thing never happened. Me and Mompha are only friends. Nothing is happening. You people should open your eyes and listen. This is the last time I'll say this. Even his wife knows that me and Mompha are just friends."

Watch the full video below:

Mompha threatens to sue Oye Kyme

In a post sighted on Instagram, Mompha sent a message to the ex-PA demanding why decided to say that he had something 'intimate' with Bobrisky.

He urged her to get ready for him because he would sue her in her country for defamation of character.

Reactions

However, despite both parties debunking the allegations, some internet users aren't buying it.

Below are some comments as seen online:

insta.fabs1:

"For something that is untrue they are doing too much,now I believe there’s truth to what our girl said."

favor_danison_1:

"If it happened una go gree ??? "

the_sneakerstoreng_:

"I didn’t believe before but now i do...most times na person wey dey guilty dey act like this."

tumaranathan:

"Guilty conscience no be anybody mate"

mrkachi_:

"This clearly shows that Bob has always been a clout chaser and na better fake life Uncle they live."

adagoddy1:

"These people no Sabi lie. Even daddyfreeze knows dey are lying."

elu_mbu:

"these two sound guilty as f**k"

closetfigure:

"Damage control here and there!"

Bobrisky gets called out by jeweler

Things have taken another turn for popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, after a jeweler, Engr Mrs Shyllon Adeola, called him out on social media.

The businesswoman took to her page to accuse the crossdresser of refusing to pay the millions he owed her after purchasing gold jewelries.

According to the vendor, Bobrisky had the audacity to use the gold jewelries he hadn’t paid for, for his birthday photoshoot and had the mind to call out someone else for owing him.

