BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Gedoni and media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, were recently involved in an interesting exchange on social media

Olunloyo had reacted to one of Gedoni’s posts where she claimed she was the grandmother to his son with Khafi

However, Gedoni was quick to renounce the claim by saying that his son could never be Olunloyo’s grandson

BBNaija star, Gedoni, recently appeared to put popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, in her place, after she claimed his son was her grandson.

It all started when Olunloyo took to the comment section on one of Gedoni’s posts to say he was on overnight shift with her grandson.

Gedoni replies Kemi Olunloyo after she claimed to be his son's grandma. Photos: @gedoni, @kemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the comment, Gedoni made it clear that his son could never be Olunloyo’s grandson.

See their exchange below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Gedoni’s reply was seen as savage by a lot of people and some of them called him out for being harsh. A few others however said that Olunloyo needed to be put in her place.

Read some of the comments below:

Bimzeeluv123:

“That was rude the woman is only joking.”

Ehissarah:

“Watin Dey happen?Person no Dey play with u.”

Omobababk;

“That was rude. The woman was only trying to be a friend to the family. Why so touchy?♀️”

Shop_iphie:

“She over steps her bounds sometimes and it causes insult.”

Jeps2710:

“This woman doesn't allow anyone to call her mummy...so she should not claim to be somebody else Son grandma period!! Gedoni .”

Engr_teeejay:

“Y’all insulting Gedoni, please go to Dr kemi’s page and dare call her Mummy Kemi or Aunty kemi, then come back here and tell me the reply she will you... mayb y’all don’t know she will reply that you are “Daft”, and that she isn’t your mummy neither ur Aunt and she is Dr kemi. I understand she’s elderly, but she just got served ,,what she dishes out to people.”

Gedoni and Kemi Olunloyo clear the air

After their initial exchange went viral on social media, Kemi Olunloyo insisted that she was Gedoni’s son’s grandmum. To that, he replied that it she was too young to be a grandma and even added a ‘red heart’ emoji to soften his words.

In response to that Olunloyo made it known that she is 57 and she has three kids aged 35, 30 and 21 respectively.

See their exchange below:

Interesting.

Gedoni gushes over Cuppy as he marks 2 years of meeting her on BBNaija show

BBNaija star Gedoni Ekpata has taken to his social media page to celebrate two years of meeting his wife Khafi Kareem on the Pepper Dem show.

Gedoni recalled how they both walked into the house without knowing that they would be walking into each other's lives forever.

According to the reality star, it's been two years of fun, friendship, arguments, agreements and disagreements. He also noted that they have supported and encouraged themselves over the years.

Source: Legit