Prince Joseph Kpokpogri has filed a suit before a Federal High Court seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights

In his suit, Kpokpogri also mentioned the Nollywood actress and Department of State Services as respondents

The politician demanded of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him

Abuja - Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been dragged to court by her estranged lover Prince Joseph Kpokpogri.

This was made known by the politician in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 22.

Prince Kpokpogri, has dragged the actress and the Department of State Services (DSS) before a Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: @tontolet @kpokpogri

Kpokpogri, in the case filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja asked the court to restrain the the Department of State Services (DSS) who was also metioned as a respondents from further inviting him.

The politician through his lead counsel, Ovie Justice Ojefia Esq, is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights as well as the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation.

According to the counsel, Kpokpogri wants the respondents to jointly and severally to pay him the damages. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case as at the time of filing this report.

I’m in my house, Prince Kpokpogri blows hot amid rumours of DSS arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto took legal actions against her ex-lover and also sanctioned his reported arrest by DSS.

A document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao surfaced online and Kpokpogri was accused of going about blackmailing the actress allegedly planting CCTV cameras in his own apartment. The said cameras reportedly recorded their activities whenever she came visiting.

In the document, Kpokpogri was also accused of obtaining the sum of eight million naira from Tonto but was only able to pay back six million naira with a pending balance of two million naira.

I met her 3 months ago, she can’t break me, Kpokpogri fumes

Meanwhile, the fight between Tonto and Kpokpogri has spiralled into a mess that finds its way to social media everytime.

In a recent video, Kpokpogri debunked claims that he was picked up by men of the DSS after a document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao surfaced online.

The man cancelled the allegations levelled against him and went on to say that the actress does not have anything on him.

