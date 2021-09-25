Bobrisky's ex-PA Oye Kyme did not let him gloat in Tonto's misfortune before she took to social media with his secrets

The young lady held a question and answer segment and did not hold back in telling the world the kind of life bobrisky lives and his involvement with men

Oye also affirmed that Bobrisky had something intimate with popular businessman, Mompha and he never did any surgery like he claims

This September is definitely one to remember in the history of social media as messy breakups, scandals, fights and dirty secrets take over the month.

Bobrisky's Ivorian ex-PA, Oye Kyme recently took to social media to expose dirty unknown secrets about the crossdresser.

Oye Kyme says Bibrisky and Mompha had a thing Photo credit: @oye.kyme/@mompha/@bobrisky222

Bobrisky and Oye parted ways in an ugly manner and she has never hesitated to drag his name in the mud at every given opportunity.

On Instagram, the young lady held a question and answer segment and she set the internet on fire with her revelations.

Oye Kyme spills the tea

Oye confirmed that her ex-boss is a real bald man who uses beauty products like foundation and wigs to mask his beards and cover his head.

She continued by noting how much the crossdresser tells lies and his tales of undergoing surgeries are pure lies.

According to the Ivorian lady, the crossdresser goes to see his father who is a cleric every weekend and he dare not show up altered.

Oye also revealed that Bibrisky does not have a female partner and gets intimate with men. She even mentioned popular businessman, Mompha.

The ex-PA revealed that she heard from Bobrisky himself that he and Mompha were an item.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

ladyque_1:

"Na this girl way fit bob."

oluwatofarati.a:

"Bobrisky shouldn't feel bad, he does the same to people, you fall out with a person and you come to social media to write sh*it about everything they trusted you with and werey go dey form loyalty, na wetin dey even vex me pass."

haa_lee_mah02:

"They’ve been praying for the story not to get here."

mel_6031:

"Which kind wahala full this September like this jehovah?"

nene_george:

"See as mompha stayed in his house and stray bullettt from nowhere go hit am. This is indeed a September to remember."

Bobrisky reveals why he is yet to find another PA

According to the controversial male barbie, he has been looking for a PA for the past one year which has proved abortive.

Bobrisky noted that the fear of being exposed has made it difficult for him to find a suitable PA. He noted that he's been able to maintain his celebrity life because he's been discreet.

Bobrisky's post got some of his fans begging him to allow them to apply for the vacant position. They noted that they are loyal.

