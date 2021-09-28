Tonto Dikeh has made the first statement after Bobrisky's public apology on social media following several dragging of the actress

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to her ex-bestie, Bobrisky's public apology to her.

Tonto Dikeh responds to Bobrisky's public apology. Credit: @tontolet @bobrisky222

Bobrisky who admitted that he humiliated Tonto during her dirty September 2021 faceoff with ex-lover Kpokpogri, Bobrisky was making jest of her and charging her with other allegations that dominated the social media space for a couple of weeks.

He later apologized to Tonto and admitted that he never knew what came over him because the actress was a good friend.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Bobrisky's Apology

In reaction to Bobrisky's apology, Tonto Dikeh decided to post two beautiful-looking photos of herself appreciating her good skin and another post that stated categorically that:

"We are not even ready for this talk."

The post reads:

"The reason why strangers help and family doesn't is because strangers see potentials and family see competition."

Fans reactions:

Her followers have been commenting on the new photos with some of them appealing on Bobrisky's behalf.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Miss_big_bold_beautiful:

"Oya tell Bob say you don forgive am.. You know you are a born again Christian.. but this time apply wisdom dear."

Mmamacgregor:

"Some family members have left this group chat and blocked the admin."

Oluwatoyingold04:

"Exactly and this is actually happening in my family."

Queenboo_fashion:

"God has vindicated you."

Ally_bacchus:

"I can't love you less King Tonto. I'm yet to see that woman who's as strong as you. Keep Calm, best yet to come. I love you."

Kinguric:

"Our baby please forgive him but drop her like your music career."

Bobrisky calls Tonto Dikeh a pretender

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has called out his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh he regarded her as a pretender.

The male Barbie accused his former friend of deceiving people with niceness online adding that her fans would get to know her true colors someday.

Fans have appealed to Bobrisky to leave Tonto alone because she faced a difficult time with her ex-lover, Kpokpogri.

