Actress Annie Idibia seemed to have been pained by her husband and his family's issue that she took an action on impulse

The mother of two edited her name on her Instagram bio as she made several posts about her marital crisis

Annie left her maiden name on her bio and Nigerians took to social media to comment on her action

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia seems to have calmed down hours after she called out her husband and his family on social media.

The Nkoyo actress who was upset by the challenges she was facing in her home took to her Instagram page and edited her name.

Annie Idibia edited her name on IG. Photos: @annieidibia1, @officiallindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia makes a change on her Instagram bio

The actress removed her husband's name Idibia from her Instagram bio as she called him and his family out. The mother of two later added Idibia back to her IG bio.

As expected, the changes did not go unnoticed as Nigerians shared their thoughts on it.

Nigerians share their opinions

amby_nekky:

"Chaiii....it's not just easy for her...and separation is not an option...God heal her marriage."

kinguric:

"I bet her first move was out of anger. Now she don calm down.. impulse."

pascal.ezekiel:

"Tuface no go talk, he don beg am for back. Wise one."

dukeofbarking:

"Is this news? Many waiting to hear that she was chased out of her matrimonal home because she spoke out would be disappointed."

davidplaysdirty:

"Commot your hand from family matter o."

drpenking:

"I’m beginning to believe the drug story by Charles Idibia cos what’s all these tantrums like a teenager in love?"

eliz_s_cy:

"She has no choice, she still loves her husband and we all know this."

am_princessolivia1:

"Out of anger .. U can do undo. Pls Annie my beloved sis .be calming down small small."

seundreams:

"I don tire anyways we still waiting for the likes of Etinosa,Toke & blessing onye EZE e.t.c for their input."

Harrysong reacts to Annie Idibia's drama online

The singer took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts over the trending matter.

Following the drama in the Idibia family, singer Harrysong said if a young man wants to live long and have peace in his home, he should not marry a woman who uses social media heavily without discretion.

He also noted that such women post anything online because it becomes content that attracts brands to her.

Source: Legit.ng