Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently blasted her colleague, Funke Akindele, as she accused her of wanting to bring others down

It all started when a movie review page condemned Toyin Abraham’s new movie while advising fans to watch Funke Akindele’s own instead

According to Iyabo, Funke must have paid the blog to bash Toyin’s movie while discrediting her hard work and personality

Nollywood top actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently caused a lot of buzz after calling out her colleague, Funke Akindele, and accused her of discrediting the works of others.

According to Iyabo Ojo, Akindele paid a movie critic blog, Cinema Pointer, to tarnish Toyin Abraham’s new movie while elevating hers.

Iyabo Ojo accuses Funke Akindele of paying blog to condemn Toyin Abraham's movie. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @funkejenifaakindele, @toyin_abraham.

Movie page blasts Toyin Abraham’s movie, encourages people to watch Funke Akindele’s movie instead

Cinema Pointer had given a caustic review of Abraham’s Ghost and the Tout Too movie, claiming that it wasn’t a film meant to be seen by intelligent people.

They wrote:

“Not recommended for intelligent people. Over the years, we have told you many truths but non Greater than this: Intelligent minds were not taken into consideration at all in the writing and in the making of 'Ghost and The Tout Too'. Thusly, intelligent minds will not enjoy it at all.”

Not stopping there, the page compared Abraham’s movie to Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga. It was said that Ghost and the Tout copied her colleague’s movie while hoping to shine like it.

In their words:

“Regardless of how flagrantly it copycats off 'Ómó Ghetto: The Saga' desperately hoping to shine like it. Unlike that one 'The Ghost and The Tout Too' doesn't understand that movie-making is rooted in brain-work and not in using cinema to do "Yahoo", abusing stardoms to fleece fandoms.”

The page described Ghost and the Tout Too as a brain dead story and that hoping to find sense in it was a futile exercise.

On a final note, Cinema Pointer then said people were better off watching Akindele’s Omo Ghetto and even added the date it was going to be released on a popular movie streaming platform.

See the post below:

Iyabo Ojo accuses Funke Akindele of being behind the harsh criticism

The very harsh review of Abraham’s movie led to her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, taking to the page’s comment section to share a piece of her mind.

According to Iyabo, Funke must have paid the page to badmouth Abraham’s work. Not stopping there, she added that the day Akindele stops trying to discredit the works of her colleagues is the day she will experience inner peace.

Iyabo continued by saying she knows Akindele’s character in real life and that people on social media think she is a good person.

See Iyabo’s comment below:

Internet users react

After Iyabo made her comment on the page, the post soon went viral and led to series of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some people said Iyabo had no right to accuse Akindele without proof, others said the movie critic page should have reviewed Toyin Abraham’s movie without comparing it and encouraging others to watch Akindele’s movie instead.

Read some of their comments below:

Heisvictor:

"Review movies and allow people decide wether to watch it or not...Which one is you better go and watch omo ghetto..Are you trying to spoil market for Toyin? This is wrong."

Hannytokwoliti:

"I’ve read a lot of your reviews about movies. But this isn’t a review but am attack. Review the movie in a professional and don’t compare."

Helloshoesavenue:

"Toyin is a good actor but hasn't made her mark in script writing and movie production. I don't feel the urge or excitement to see her movies, no offense, though."

_Gazaofficial:

"Wheew... Tbh, Toyin is a good actor but not a good writer or producer so I wasn't expecting much considering what she has dished out in the past."

Blaknfwesh:

"This review seemed biased cos you compared it with omo ghetto and it also seemed like you are advertising the latter. In as much as I agree that Toyin is a great actress, she needs to do better with her movie production and script writing cos it’s always a mess☹️."

Lingeriebytemmy:

"I don’t think Funke can stoop so low to do that."

Myhandledied:

"This is not constructive criticism. Seems like a direct comparison and targeted hate. I haven’t seen both movies both this is too low."

Dazzlingadedayo:

"The review is very malicious and not constructive. It reads too personal. More like a deliberate bitter attack. I can see why the fingers are pointing at Funke. She equally has been posting omo ghetto since the review came out. It's more like ghost and the tout is a threat."

King_phynest21:

"How did she know that Funke paid the blogger?"

Baadmanchong:

"Na only this Iyabo dey industry? Her own too much Abeg make she go drink chivita make her body calm down ."

Mord_ecai2020:

"Iyabo with her loud mouth is it your movie? Stop creating bad blood. Grow up Both ladies are doing well."

Nawa o.

