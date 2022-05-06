Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the video of her somersaulting at a park which exposed parts of her body

The actress, in a statement, said those dragging her could only see it but could not touch it as she was beyond them

The actress' statement has, however, stirred another round of reactions on social media from Nigerians, especially on her choice of words

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has clapped back at those dragging her for exposing too much of her body while somersaulting at a park with children in the background.

The Nollywood star went viral after a video she shared on her Instagram account showed her alongside her son, King Andre and others having fun at a park.

However, at a moment when she was enjoying the fun, the actress and mother of one somersaulted and, in the process, exposed her private part.

The video went viral and saw many dragging her for exposing sensitive parts of her body as some considered it intentional.

However, in a reaction, the actress said those dragging her only saw what they could not touch.

She wrote:

“If you like zoom zoom zoooo THE one thing you will see is a very clean, it smells nice tooo but such a shame y’all cant smell it. Even if you see it self you can’t TOUCH IT, no be juju be THATTTTTT. Now Dancing Ikwere dance for all the people screenshotting.”

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh says those dragging her can only see but can't touch

florenceadese:

"Just wanna trend by all means....Relax pls!"

seoflagos:

"E say na goat."

_teenel:

"May God Comfort her.thank God for Churchill."

ayodele.dg:

"A clean goat? Ummmm y’all. That’s not a goat emoji she used though. ."

Tonto Dikeh reacts as son continues to hit her backside

Some weeks back, Tonto's relationship with her son, King Andre, caused a buzz online after a video of them trended.

In the viral clip making the rounds, King Andre was seen running after his mother and giving her several slaps on her backside as she took a walk.

Tonto also seemed unbothered by her son’s actions until she suddenly yelled and accused him of wanting to break her N5 million bumbum.

