A Nigerian comedian who is a friend to OAP Nedu has reacted to the outburst of the radio personality's estranged wife Hazel Uzor

The comedian named Osama while accusing Hazel of domestic abuse revealed that the said first son belonged to the lady elder sister's husband

Osama also added that Hazel secretly engaged in relationship with persons of same sex while still married to the OAP

A Jos-based Nigerian comedian has opened up on the identity of the actual father of the child of OAP Nedu's ex-wife.

This revelation is coming after the OAP went on his official Instagram handle to state clearly that he had discovered through a DNA test that his first son does not belong to him.

Comedian Osama revealed more wrongdoings of the OAP's estranged wife Photo Credit: @neduwazobiafm, @twaa.ng, @osamacomedian

In a statement on his Instagram handle, the comedian named Osama stated that Nedu's supposed first song belongs to Hazel elder sister's husband and that his estranged wife had used the pregnancy to achieve her marriage to him.

Osama also accused Hazel of domestic abuse recounting how she attacks Nedu to the point that he locks his door for safety reasons.

Osama added that if he is further pushed he will spill more secrets about the wife.

Nigerians react

@lil_missdimka wrote:

"If this is true, then God bless you... I respect you more... Since women have now decided to be having selective Amnesia when its convenient for em!! Men should also speak up biko!"

@samara_clothing said:

"Can you imagine the leverage she came out with? How can a child on the mother’s back be complaining of the distance the mother is trekking."

@iamprincegabby commented:

"Thank you brotherly @osamacomedian,as for you @hazel_uzor you will get that one minute fame you want,next time keep family issues private. You can't bring down who God has blessed."

@prihhma remarked:

"God have mercy I always said that men go through domestic violence I’m glad this is out thank you uncle @osamacomedian for this."

OAP Nedu's estranged wife calls him out for domestic violence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OAP Nedu's estranged wife had called him out for domestic violence.

The woman took to her social media page to ask why the media personality is holding a marriage show on the radio when he could barely hold his home together.

The media personality's estranged wife seemed to have gotten the boldness to slam Nedu online after Annie Idibia's saga. According to her, it's time to call out useless men.

Telling the OAP not to bother about the girls, she stated that they could talk about their son. She went on to remind him of the day he beat her up while his mother held their baby boy shortly after she had a cesarean section.

