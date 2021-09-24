A jeweler has taken to social media to call out popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, and accused him of owing her millions

The gold seller claimed Bob has held on to her jewelries for months and even used if for his birthday photo shoot

According to the vendor, she was triggered to expose the crossdresser after he called out his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh, and claimed he owed him money for years

Things have taken another turn for popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, after a jeweler, Engr Mrs Shyllon Adeola, called him out on social media.

The businesswoman took to her page to accuse the crossdresser of refusing to pay the millions he owed her after purchasing gold jewelries.

According to the vendor, Bobrisky had the audacity to use the gold jewelries he hadn’t paid for, for his birthday photoshoot and had the mind to call out someone else for owing him.

A jeweler has accused Bobrisky of not paying for gold bought from her after the crossdresser called out Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @bobrisky222, @gossipmillnaija, @houseofamearypearl

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the gold seller described the crossdresser as a hypocrite and a clown.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The vendor then shared a screenshot of the post Bobrisky made to call out his ex-best friend, Tonto Dikeh and claimed that the actress was owing him millions of naira.

According to the jeweler, Bob is a heartless and wicked person. She also called him a chronic debtor. She also admitted to being triggered and exposing Bobrisky’s debt after he called out Tonto for also owing him.

See her posts below:

Social media users react

It wasn’t long before the jeweler’s post went viral on social media with members of the online community sharing their hot takes on the situation.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Oye.kyme:

“September is that you????? echoke.”

Mc_topsecret:

“Haha!!! bobrisky and debt are like twins..”

Drealpsticks:

“Be like the money wey she/he wan use pay he/she use am do birthday. September Na your mate?”

Jhoystin:

“Who doesn't know Bob? He has been dragged for being a debtor by different vendors. From lashes to human hairs to clothes to cars to nanny to shoes to ambassadorial duties and now Gold. Whoever is dealing with him should always hold PoS or receive cash.”

Queenfredajay:

“Nemesis don catch Uncle Bob.”

Doradope5:

“Bobrisky. Always been called out. ♂️.”

Nawa o.

I was told to insult Rosy Meurer: Bobrisky accuses Tonto amid Kpokpogri drama

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has chosen to troll his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, at a time when she is struggling with personal issues.

The crossdresser recently took to his Instagram page with a post in which he heaped several accusations on Tonto.

According to him, the actress Tonto made him bully her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, on social media.

Source: Legit