Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to mock his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, after her breakup with Prince Kpokpogri

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky fired shots at Tonto as he called her a motivational speaker after ‘chopping breakfast’

According to him, the people who drop quotes online are the ones seriously searching for husbands

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently mocked his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, with series of posts on social media.

It is no longer news that Tonto’s messy breakup with her Delta politician boo, Prince Kpokpogri, led to series of reactions from internet users including Bobrisky.

In now-deleted posts on Instagram, Bob made sure to troll his former friend over her failed relationship.

Bobrisky fires shots at Tonto Dikeh despite her relationship troubles. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

In one post, the crossdresser noted that people who were fond of dropping motivational quotes on social media were the ones in frantic search of husbands. Bobrisky advised that Tonto use her quotes on herself.

In another post, the crossdresser said that people going through heartbreak usually become motivational speakers.

See screenshots of his deleted posts below:

Bobrisky shades Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @bobrisky222

Nigerians react

Bobrisky trolling his former friend was received in different ways by internet users. Some noted that the crossdresser wasn’t a good person while others were amused.

Read what they had to say below:

Diaryofakitchenlover:

"Bobrisky is a bad bad nasty friend to have. Dam*n!"

Tuzakween:

"I hate friends who always come at u after they fallout."

Ymg_1_1:

"I don't blame Bob. Tonto brought herself down to associate with him so she's getting what she deserves now."

Olubukorlar:

"Bobrisky no be good friend I swear."

Omogealagbo1:

"Werey ni mummy risky last last but na true breakfast dey choke pass breakfast o."

Cy_loves__food:

"Make bob risky your bestie at your own risk."

Nawa o.

Tonto Dikeh motivates fans with quote, tells them to be careful what they say 'God when' to

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has spoken against the trend of people admiring social media relationships and saying ‘God when’ as they hope to have the same.

According to the film star, people needed to be cautious of the things they asked God for because they did not have all the information.

Not stopping there, Tonto added that people on social media only display what they want others to see.

