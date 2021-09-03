Music star 2baba’s younger brother, Charles Idibia, has replied the singer’s wife, Annie on social media

Charles in an Instagram post asked if it was the day God had chosen to finally bring Annie’s evil to the light

According to him, the Idibia family had always been a peaceful one but Annie wanted to take them for fools

Charles also accused Annie’s mother of being involved in black magic aka ‘juju’ and suggested Annie was a substance user

Things have gotten more heated in the Idibia family as 2baba’s younger brother, Charles, replied Annie Idibia on social media after she called out her husband on Instagram.

In a series of now deleted posts on Instagram, Charles noted that perhaps the time was finally right to call out Annie and bring her evil acts to light.

2baba's younger brother, Charles, replies Annie on social media. Photos: @charlybrave, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Also on his Instagram page, Charles penned down a lengthy note where he leveled series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

According to Charles, their Idibia family has always been a peaceful one but it was starting to seem like a flaw because Annie wanted to take them for fools.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer’s younger brother added that Annie decided to call out 2baba for a Disneyland trip that happened before the COVID-19 lockdown because she was no longer having her way.

Charles claimed Annie’s act of calling out 2baba was her threat tool to gain control because her husband is a private person.

Not stopping there, the young man suggested Annie was a substance user and he also accused her mother of being involved in ‘juju’ also called black magic.

Charles noted that 2baba was dying slowly and that he was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

The young man concluded his long note by daring Annie to post instances when their family ever did her wrong because he still had a lot more to say.

See his post below:

Fans react

After the Idibia's family troubles came to light on social media, numerous fans of the couple reacted to Charles post calling out Annie.

Read some of their comments below:

Pearlradiance_:

"Can you imagine a brother doing this? So 2baba no fit talk. I hate family meddling in couples business. You people should face your own life he isn’t a kid. Swim agbija."

King_onyeze:

"Every marriage have one or two misunderstanding please make una solve una problem and stop disturbing us here on social media we already have enough in our homes please make una solve una problems. We move. Not our business please."

Fnwanne:

"This guy obviously has lots of disrespect. Just keep quiet!!"

Amyxious_bubz:

"God pls give our 2baba long life ooo, he won’t die ijn "

Ladyxan_:

"With his brother's meddling and coming out publicly before Tubaba is enough to prove that Annie might be innocent 100%. Is Charles Annie's husband or assistant? If not that Nigerians are too emotional to see through Charles defense."

l.tobiloba:

"If his brother can talk to her this way, definitely 2baba let it. It’s so obvious his family doesn’t approve of her, she was right in her previous statement. 2Face should do better, a lady like Annie is rare to come by. To put his home in order, he will need to drift away from his family members."

Iffynelson:

"God forb*d I cope with a man with so many baby mamas,the truth is;it doesn't end well."

Annette_adaugo:

"For those of you slamming the guy for jumping in. If you drag my brother on social media all because he's your husband and drag our family join, I'm so dragging your generation. Annie is totally wrong on this."

Nawa o.

Paul Okoye and wife part ways as divorce papers leak on social media

There appears to be trouble in the paradise of celebrity couple, Paul Okoye of PSquare and his wife, Anita.

Reports recently made the rounds on social media that the couple were parting ways after what appeared to be their divorce papers leaked online.

In a legal document sighted by Legit.ng on the social media space, it was gathered that Anita had filed for divorce from her husband.

Source: Legit Nigeria